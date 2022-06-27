Nigeria:
West Africa's Fuel Price Reality
27 June 2022
Songhai Advisory LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Differentials in fuel prices are contributing to protests,
policy shifts, production costs and smuggling across the
subregion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Nigeria
Overview Of The New Petroleum Industry Act 2021
Resolution Law Firm
The new Petroleum Industry Act 2021 which was recently assented and signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16th, 2021 to repeal the...