The first quarter of 2022 has been eventful for the global oil and gas industry. With oil prices reaching their highest in a while, it appears that the industry is now in recovery from the Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic"). Contributing to the increased oil prices is the fact that many countries are now opening their boarders and dropping the Covid-19 protocols they had put in place 1 .

This move has generally encouraged movement both domestically and internationally, increasing the demand for petroleum and related products. Russia's war in Ukraine has also significantly impacted the price of crude oil, causing price to rise to an all-time high.

As a result of the invasion, many of the western countries imposed a ban on Russian oil and gas. The ban, together with the attack on Saudi Aramco's Jeddah depot, caused a further spike in the price of crude to over $120 per barrel in the first quarter.

On a domestic level, Nigeria is witnessing assets divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs), the inconclusive 2020 marginal fields bidding rounds and the operationalization of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

With this eventful start, 2022 may signal the recovery for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, bringing its performance to a level better than the pre-pandemic levels. This edition of the newsletter focuses on some noteworthy developments and the impact of these developments on the growth of the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector and the economy at large.