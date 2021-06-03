The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) is the regulatory agency charged with the duty of supervising the Petroleum Industry operation and Processing industry applications for leases, licenses and permits. A company that intends to operate, engage, or render technical services in the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria must obtain the requisite permit from the DPR before commencing business.

This article will examine the various categories of the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit (OGISP) issued by the DPR as well as the procedure through which an applicant can obtain same. It is noteworthy that the entire application is now online and the permit can be obtained within few days provided the applicant has the complete and accurate documentations for specific category and services to be rendered.

There are three categories of permits under the OGISP, which a company can obtain. A company can apply for one or more permits at the same time depending on the nature of services the company wishes to carry out. These three categories are as follows:

GENERAL-PURPOSE CATEGORY

This category of OGISP covers Minor Supplies, Works and Maintenance services and they do not require any form of specialized certification or competency. The services that fall under this category includes but is not limited to Minor Welding, Minor Plumbing, Minor Painting, Photographic, Minor Civil, Minor Mechanical, Minor Electrical, Minor Civil Maintenance Materials, Minor Mechanical Maintenance Materials, Minor Electrical Maintenance Materials, Plumbing Materials, Minor Computer Accessories/Consumables, Welding Materials, Minor Catering Services (Provision of Snacks and Beverages for Meetings), etc.

MAJOR CATEGORY

This category of OGISP covers advanced services and skills. Applicants here are required to possess relevant and verifiable technical/special skills. The services that fall under this category include rehabilitation/upgrade/fabrication works, minor electrical equipment/material supply services, consultancy, water borehole, protocol and logistics, laboratory, onshore environmental/waste management, installation and maintenance services, aviation support, integrity test, calibration, haulage, medical/pharmaceutical, hospitality, printing, data and measurement, etc.

SPECIALIZED CATEGORY

Under the Specialized Category, applicants are required to possess relevant and verifiable technical/special skills. The specific services under this category are offshore pipeline laying and construction, onshore pipeline laying and construction, facility maintenance, major construction, drilling/production, exploration, technical consultancy, special transportation, dredging, waste management services, underwater inspection & services, hospital/medical, heavy-duty equipment supply, installation & maintenance, communication, banking/finance, international freight/clearing and forwarding, insurance, automobile, , hospitality, manufacturing, environmental restoration services, marine support services, local gas distribution services, rope access, specialized oil and gas training services, heavy equipment hire & leasing, etc.

REQUIREMENTS FOR REGISTRATION

The documents required for obtaining an Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit depends on the category of permit as well as the services the applicant intends to undertake. By and large, the general documents required are in OGISP include the followings:

Certificate of Incorporation Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company Other incorporation documents, i.e. (FORM CAC 7/CAC 2/ FORM 1.1./ Application for Registration Status ). Company's current Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). Evidence of payment of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). List of equipment/facility.

Other documents required to obtain a major or specialized permit depends on the nature of the business the company wishes to undertake. These documents include but are not limited to the following:

A. List of approved expatriate quota position & their Nigerian understudies

B. Proposed training programme for Nigerian staff for the current year

C.. Registration by relevant professional body depending on the service the company intends to undertake. These professional bodies include but are not limited to:

a. Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) for construction and engineering b. Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geo-scientists (COMEG) for mining c. Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) d. Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) e. Nigerian Institute of Science and Laboratory Technologists (NISLT) f. Nigerian Security & Civil Defence approval for security jobs g. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) h. Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for consultants i. Pharmaceutical Council of Nigerian (PCN) for consultants j. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for marine transportation, operation & security. k. Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) certification.

The procedure for registration of the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit (OGISP) is as follows:

1. Register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission and obtain a Certificate of Incorporation or Registration of Business name.

2. Log on to OGISP website

3. Click on register and create a company account

4. Fill in the required information including but not limited to:

a. Company name and registration number b. Address of the company and year of registration c. Company phone number and email address d. Name, address and phone number of company directors e. Name, qualification and position of key staff, etc. f. Evidence of medical retainership

5. Fill in the required information and proceed to make payment and attach all required documents.

Conclusively, the DPR license is valid for one year and can be renewed upon payment of the requisite renewal fees and submission of updated documentation. A DPR permit can be revoked where a licensee breaches any statutory obligations.

