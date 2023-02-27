ARTICLE

Artificial intelligence has become relatively common in a variety of industries, and the legal profession is no exception.

The mind-blowing benefits and possibilities for endless possibilities are a big part of the ubiquity being discussed.

However, because artificial intelligence has some potential for inadequate outcomes, it necessitates ethical concerns in areas like data protection, human rights, tort liability, and intellectual property.

The use of AI in legal practice will undoubtedly transform and advance the legal profession, but it is important that lawyers and other sector stakeholders take ethical issues seriously.

