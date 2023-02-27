ARTICLE

Nigeria: Why EFCC Shouldn't Be In Existence – Former NBA President (Video)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ought not to have been in existence.

The Commission is a creation of the National Assembly, it does not have the power to interfere with the activities of state governments.

The 1999 Constitution only provided one police force for Nigeria, and since the Anti-graft agency was not a branch of the police, it could not perform its functions.

