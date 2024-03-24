Although we hear about the phrase Entertainment lawyer or Entertainment law, what exactly does it mean What does an entertainment lawyer do? Entertainment law is a collection of different areas of law that affects the entertainment industry. As a leading entertainment law firm in Lagos, Nigeria, our team of lawyers help media companies, Technology companies, Musicians, Artists, record labels, production companies with a range of services. On a day to day basis, this is what we do:

Contract Drafting and Negotiation

A bulk of the job of a good entertainment lawyer in Nigeria or anywhere else for that matter involves drafting and negotiation. While some contracts are simple and is a one-time matter, others endure on for years. Contract drafting and negotiation are important aspects of practicing entertainment law. As an entertainment law firm, we work diligently to secure beneficial deals for our clients. We must consider problems such as contract enforceability and damages in the case of a breach.

Non-compete and Confidentiality

It can be considered an extension of contract drafting, but non-compete and confidentiality agreements are so much, that it can be considered a category of its own. A production firm may wish to nurture and promote talent. They may need guarantees from the talent that they will not work for the competition for a certain period of time after their job with the business has ended. A non-compete agreement prohibits a talent from working for the competition. A non-compete clause may be included in the contract of musicians, artists, actors, etc. Non-compete clauses, on the other hand, must be fair. Entertainment law may include both the creation of a non-compete agreement and the challenge. As the go-to entertainment law firm in Nigeria, we have represented both artists and companies and have been the drafters and negotiators of Non-compete and confidentiality agreements.

Entertainment law Litigation

Litigation can arise out of contractual disputes or it can be a dispute pertaining to copyright or other IP laws. People and organizations in the entertainment industry resort to litigation when they have disagreements. Contract disputes, torts, IP, employment conflicts, and other kinds of wrongs or disagreements may be resolved via litigation. In order to help clients achieve favourable outcomes when entertainment leads to litigation, an entertainment lawyer must be skilled in civil procedure, trial, and alternate dispute resolution.

Mediation

Speaking of alternative dispute resolution, knowledge and skill in mediation is very important for an entertainment lawyer. Since the entertainment industry in Nigeria, despite being one of the largest in the world, is close-knit, so all-out litigation might not be the best strategy and may end up having more losers than winners. This is why you need your entertainment lawyer to be skilled in mediation. There are several matters that we have handled through mediation, which were never reported and in most cases, the parties still continue to work together and have given some of their best creative works to the Nigerian audience which would not have been possible had it not been our astute approach that we gained from years of experience being one of, if not the best entertainment law firm in Nigeria.

Employment Law

Labour and employment regulations that relate to the entertainment business must be kept in mind by entertainment lawyers. Entertainment lawyers who hire talent and production workers must obey labour and employment regulations, whether it's written legislation or contractual. Fair hiring practices, hours of work, workers compensation, and safety requirements are some of the labour and employment laws that an entertainment lawyer has to keep in mind.

Intellectual Property law

A leading area that we have to focus on as entertainment lawyers in Nigeria is Intellectual Property Law. We are often called up to advise on copyright laws in Nigeria. We have handled several copyright law related matters in Nigeria. As leading copyright lawyers in Nigeria, we are often called upon to act on matters involving copyright disputes. Copyright law is a very common area of focus for an entertainment lawyer around the world.

Where do entertainment lawyers work in Nigeria?

The majority of entertainment lawyers in Nigeria work in Lagos which is the entertainment hotspot of Nigeria. That is where we are also based. As a leading entertainment law firm in Lagos we do a lot of work for production companies, labels and artists who are also predominantly based in Lagos. Outside of Lagos, we also advise clients in other cities, but a lot of work is concentrated in Lagos.

Originally Published 25 June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.