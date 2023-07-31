self

The Trusted Advisors gave out Law School scholarships worth N800,000, N600,000 and N400,000 to our young legal scholars.

The applicants for the Age of the Legal Scholar competition had to go through a rigorous competitive process to emerge winners of this program and we are excited to have been able to interact with all of the applicants as they all exhibited a high level of competitiveness.

We have more opportunities at our firm ranging from mentorship programs to Internships and we would be very glad to have more young and budding legal minds join the family as long as they know they can show they have what it takes.

We look forward to having more bright Legal minds join our firm.

The Trusted Advisors.

