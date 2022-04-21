ARTICLE

We would definitely not end the day without celebrating the amazing women in our lives. To the women that dare, to the women that inspire, to the women that never give up, We see you, we recognize you, we celebrate you.

We are also highlighting 5 women who are shaping the Nigerian tech scene, defying odds, creating magic and being fearless in the pursuit of success.

01

Damilola Olokesusi

Meet her

Shuttlers is a platform that enables professionals access efficient shared-transportation in Lagos Metropolis.

02

Fara Ashiru Jituboh

Meet her

Fara Ashiru Jituboh is the CEO of Okra, a Fintech API that empowers companies and developers to build products with seamless access to inclusive financial data and secure payments.

03

Jessica Anuna

Meet her

Jessica Anuna is the CEO of Klasha an online universal checkout that allows international retailers to accept online payments in African currencies.

04

Victoria Popoola

Meet her

Victoria Popoola is the founder of TalentX Africa. TalentX is Africa's first film financing marketplace that connects creatives (with authentic African content) to investors

05

Eunice Olopade

Meet her

Eunice Olopade is the CEO of Sidebrief, a regulatory technology startup that makes starting a new business seamless by removing lengthy paperwork, legal jargons, and hidden fees.

