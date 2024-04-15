ARTICLE

Stren & Blan Partners, will present an insightful webinar on the intricate landscape of enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards in Nigeria. With globalization driving cross-border transactions and disputes, understanding the nuances of enforcement procedures in Nigeria is paramount for legal practitioners and stakeholders alike.

Through expert and industry analysis and sharing of practical insights the webinar is aimed at providing practical solutions to challenges plaguing enforcement of foreign judgments and awards in Nigeria. Also, attendees will gain valuable knowledge to navigate this complex legal terrain effectively.

An Overview of Foreign Judgment Enforcement Procedure in Nigeria, Complexities and Best Practices: Delve into the legal frameworks and procedures governing the enforcement of foreign judgments and in Nigeria, including relevant statutes, treaties, and judicial precedents. Dissecting the challenges faced in Foreign Judgments enforcements and recommendations for navigating the identified challenges. Examination of the Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards in view of the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, Challenges and recommendations for best practice: Delve into a deep discussion on the enforcement procedures available for foreign awards under the new Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA). Drive discussions on challenges faced over the years in the enforcement procedures for Arbitral awards post AMA and the proffer recommendations for better enforcement practices in Nigeria of foreign Arbitral awards. Dispute Funding in Nigeria: Insightful discussions on third-party funding as well as dispute funding in Nigeris generally, and how this can assist foreign claimants in navigating risk associated with enforcement and asset recovery in Nigeria.

