There has been a marked upsurge in the last few years in the number of investment disputes from African jurisdictions being registered at ICSID, the ICC and the LCIA. This webinar will provide an overview of Investment dispute sectors in Africa generally with an industry focus on Nigeria & Ghana where the firm maintains a presence. The discussion will then review the current framework for arbitrating disputes arising out of investments in Nigeria and Ghana, and conclude by drawing attention to some practical issues that African investors and States need to be aware of.

