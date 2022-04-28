Nigeria:
Webinar: Arbitrating Investment Disputes In Africa: The Nigerian And Ghanaian Framework
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There has been a marked upsurge in the last few years in the
number of investment disputes from African jurisdictions being
registered at ICSID, the ICC and the LCIA. This webinar will
provide an overview of Investment dispute sectors in Africa
generally with an industry focus on Nigeria & Ghana where the
firm maintains a presence. The discussion will then review the
current framework for arbitrating disputes arising out of
investments in Nigeria and Ghana, and conclude by drawing attention
to some practical issues that African investors and States need to
be aware of.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Nigeria
ICC Rules Of Arbitration, 2021 – Key Changes
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
Recently, the International Chamber of Commerce ("the ICC") released the draft Rules of Arbitration, 2021 ("the New Rules"). The New Rules will come into force from January 1, 2021.
Understanding Garnishee Proceedings In Nigeria
Sefton Fross
Generally, Garnishee proceedings is done in two different stages. The first stage is for the garnishee order nisi, while the second stage is for the garnishee order absolute.