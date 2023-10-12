To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As we venture into the boundless expanse of the cosmos, it's
a reminder that space law is pivotal in charting the course of this
celestial frontier. As the world marks World Space Week 2023, Olisa
Agbakoba Legal (OAL), advocates reforms of the legal and policy
framework for space in Nigeria to create a robust and competitive
commercial space sector.
