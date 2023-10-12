As we venture into the boundless expanse of the cosmos, it's a reminder that space law is pivotal in charting the course of this celestial frontier. As the world marks World Space Week 2023, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), advocates reforms of the legal and policy framework for space in Nigeria to create a robust and competitive commercial space sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.