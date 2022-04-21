ARTICLE

Nigeria: FEC Bans Foreigners From Purchasing Agricultural Produce At The Farm Gate

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today approved a Ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate.

Henceforth, only licensed and duly registered LOCAL buying agents can now buy produce directly from farmers in Nigeria.

—As part of the FEC approval, the Attorney-General will draft a law that will be sent to NASS to support the implementation of the new Policy.

—We will also use Commodity Associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today approved a Ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate. Henceforth, only licensed and duly registered LOCAL buying agents can now buy produce directly from farmers in Nigeria. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 9, 2022

1 thought on “FEC Bans Foreigners From Purchasing Agricultural Produce At The Farm Gate”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.