Nigeria: House Of Representative Resolution For Single Entry Visas Into Nigeria For Investors And Tourists For Up To Five Years

Less than 24 hours ago, members of the House of Representatives reached out to the Federal Government, advising and recommending a more beneficial entry visa policy for investors and tourists into Nigeria.

The recommendation was as a result of the motion brought by Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma (APC, Edo) on the "need for the Federal Government to review Nigeria's visa issuance policy to Americans and other applicants from one-year single visa entry up to five years multiple visa in conformity with five years multiple visa being issued to Nigerian visa applicants by the United States."

The lawmakers expressed their views based on the fact that the modification to the entry visa policy will boost the economy of the country and fortify bilateral relations with the United States of America, Asian and European countries and also attract more foreign investments into the country, therefore bringing about more economic development.

Given that there is an ongoing review of the of the one year single entry visa policy into Nigeria, it is imperative that the government ensures that, whilst creating a more investor friendly entry requirement, adequate measures are put in place with a view to plugging any potential loss of revenue and ensuring proper scrutiny of entrants.

