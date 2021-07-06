Business Visas are issued by Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to travellers who intend to conduct business activities or conduct business meetings that do not constitute labour or gainful employment in Nigeria. The business visa is open to every foreigner that is not on the ban list. It is issued at the Nigerian embassies across the world.

DURATION OF BUSINESS VISA

The duration for a business visa to allow a traveller to stay in Nigeria is usually for a maximum of 90 days and it may be issued for different reasons including but not limited to meetings, conferences, contract negotiations, marketing, sales, humanitarian services, and concerts. Upon the issuance of the visa, it cannot be used for purpose of opening an account with any financial institution or residency.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR A BUSINESS VISA

An international passport of the applicant valid for at least six (6) months with blank pages for necessary endorsement Two recent passport-sized photographs of the applicant Copy of airline return ticket Proof of sufficient funds Proof of hotel reservations or host address within Nigeria Copy of the incorporation certificate if the host is a company An Invitation letter from a hosting company or individual stating the relationship of the host to the applicant, reason for travel, accommodation plans, intended length of stay, and the contact information of the host A business cover letter from the sponsoring company introducing the applicant and their purpose for visiting Nigeria Copy of the applicant's flight itinerary International yellow fever certificate showing proof of vaccination

Following the recent global pandemic, an applicant may be required to further provide proof of the Covid-19 test and vaccination.

CONCLUSION

The Nigeria Immigration Service regulates the issuance of business visa. A business visa is for strict business purposes without gainful employment or residency. The visa however cannot be used for account opening in whatever form and manner. It is, however, worth of note to mention that anyone interested in opening a bank account in Nigeria can only do so using a work permit (CERPAC).

