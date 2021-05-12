Nigeria:
Lack Of Global Consensus On Rules For The Taxation Of Multinationals And The Risk Of A Global Trade War (Video)
The IMF has warned of an possible global trade war unless there
is a global consensus to adopt global rules under the OECD
Inclusive Framework for the taxation of multinational companies.
Watch my interview on the subject.
