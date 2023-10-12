Insolvency litigation poses challenges for companies and creditors, necessitating effective strategies to maximize recoveries. This webinar offers practical guidance on navigating insolvency litigation, focusing on claims against directors and officers.
The speakers will explore fundamental concepts and implications for creditors. Emphasis will be placed on pursuing claims against directors and officers for optimal recovery outcomes. Practical guidance will be provided for identifying potential claims and gathering essential evidence. Strategies for establishing breaches of fiduciary duties and other claims will be covered.
Participants will learn how to build strong cases supported by compelling evidence and expert opinions. The role of Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance in maximizing recoveries will be examined, including coverage, limits, and effective strategies for leveraging this insurance. Collaboration among legal professionals, insolvency practitioners, and forensic experts will be highlighted.
Real-world examples of successful partnerships will be shared. Participants will gain insights into valuing assets, identifying potential claims, and formulating effective litigation strategies. Pursuit of third-party claims and assessment of settlement opportunities will be addressed, including claims against auditors, advisors, and business partners. Strategies for optimizing settlement opportunities through negotiation and alternative dispute resolution will be discussed.
The webinar will conclude with a dedicated Q&A session for participants to seek clarification. By attending, participants will gain practical knowledge and strategies to maximize recoveries in insolvency litigation, navigating complexities and achieving favorable outcomes.
