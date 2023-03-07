Petroleum industry analysts forecast a positive turn for Nigerian oil and gas in 2023, with onshore volume recovery, incremental growth from shallow water projects, and discernible increases in onshore drilling activity set to potentially offset recent dips in oil production and concerns around energy security.

Key developments also include the expected deregulation of the downstream sector; the successful disposal of 57 marginal fields; the implementation of gas policy; increasing investments in gas infrastructure; ongoing bid rounds for flare gas commercialisation; and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission's announcement, in January 2023 of an upcoming deep offshore mini bid round for 7 offshore blocks.

The emerging opportunities raise important investment, structuring, fiscal and compliance issues for consideration with the legal, governance, administrative and community engagement reforms introduced by the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA) and its proliferation of implementing regulations.

These, and other recent and ongoing Nigerian petroleum industry (the Industry) legislative and regulatory reforms, trends, and transformative market developments highlight the emergence and increasing participation of indigenous players, independent as well as those in strategic alliances with international partners.

This reaffirms the topicality of balancing the practical implementation of minimum indigenisation (Nigerian Content) prescriptions of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (the Local Content Act) against improved but continuing, local capacity gaps.

This overview of the Ministerial Regulations for the Establishment of Operations in Nigeria is part of a 7-part series that highlights key features, and regulatory compliance requirements that have business structuring, contracting, transactional, and operational implications for existing and prospective participants in the Nigerian Industry.

The Ministerial Regulations were developed by, and under the supervision of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (the NCDMB) based on its interpretation and practical application of the Local Content Act. They have been issued by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (MOSPR) with the expressed objective of clarifying and providing pragmatic strategies for consistent implementation and enforcement.

o the Regulation for the Further Growth of Indigenous Capacity;

o the Regulation for Training in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry;

o the Regulation for the Registration of Oil and Gas Professionals in the Oil and Gas Industry;

o the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Technology Transfer Regulation;

o the Nigerian Oil and Gas Research and Development Regulation; and

o the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Enforcement and Compliance Regulation.