CMA argued that the TAT should have based its interpretation of Article 8 of the Nigeria-France DTA on the commentary to Article 8 of the OECD Model Tax Treaty. The Company cited precedents like Ansuldo (Nig) Ltd vs. NPFMB (1991) and Daniel vs. Fadugba (1995) and maintained that prior decisions in similar cases established that "the same phrase dealing with financial provisions in other statutes should not have different interpretations so as to avoid inconsistency". Thus, both Paragraph 1 of the DTA and the OECD Model, which are identical, should be construed in a consistent manner. CMA further added that the above commentary holds significance in the interpretation process, citing the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, 1969, which Nigeria has ratified. The company noted that Nigerian courts use this convention to address treaty-related disputes. Regarding the substance of the matter, the Company acknowledged that it derives income from various sources, including container demurrage, shipping line agency charges, bounded terminal commission, cleaning fee, sale of containers and damage recovery cost as well as NIMASA Environmental Levy. However, CMA argued that its primary source of income comes from the carriage of goods and not the ancillary activities that it inevitably engages in during the carriage of goods into Nigeria. To support this argument, CMA referred to paragraphs 274 of the Bill of Lading and G & C Lines vs. Hangrace Nig. Ltd (2001).

