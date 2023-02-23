ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: A Guide For Business And Investors – The Sleeping Giant; Why Is Nigeria The New Emerging Market For Global Business

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Nigeria presently stands on the cusp of an epoch making event in its history: the 2023 general elections. It is billed to be a defining moment in the annals of its history. It is is the awakening of the sleeping giant of Africa and the opportunity to leverage the vast resources and several offerings in its diverse sectors and ecosystems.

It is arguable that Nigeria more than any other country in sub -Saharan Africa has the right blend of corporate/commercial and business opportunities, in addition to natural and human resources. It is critical for investors and businesses to be abreast with the opportunites and possibilities in the commercial and business spaces to better situate and harness the abundant offerings.

In this webinar we will be exploring the following topics/themes:

1. The corporate/commercial and business landscape in Nigeria highlighting key investment sectors.

2. A deep dive analysis of the keep steps to take in participating in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

3. An overview of the oil and gas, technology, financial services, immigration, employment, taxation ecosystems.

4. A review of likely challenges doing business in Nigeria

5. An analysis of dispute resolution mechanisms in commercial and business relationships in Nigeria

6. Compliance and corporate governance issues in the business landscape in Nigeria

7. An overview of the criminal justice system in Nigeria

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.