Evaluation Of Telemedicine In Nigeria And Cybersecurity Concerns

Introduction

Telemedicine has appeared as a transformative force in global healthcare, offering remote medical consultations and services through digital communication technologies. In 2020, during the pandemic, a lot of countries used telemedicine to combat diseases while physical contact was prohibited. In Nigeria, there are various functional consulting services operated by groups of private doctors using web chats, text messages, specialized apps, video calls, and audio calls. The services include drug prescriptions, patient referrals, patient monitoring, and provision of information about various hospitals. However, the success of telemedicine in Nigeria depends on a comprehensive examination that considers both its benefits and drawbacks, with a particular emphasis on cybersecurity issues.

The regulatory framework surrounding telemedicine in Nigeria is also examined, shedding light on the existing regulations. The article advocates for the development of comprehensive and up-to-date regulations tailored to the evolving telemedicine practice, ensuring a balance between innovation and data protection.

Also, the article proposes strategies and recommendations to enhance data privacy within the telemedicine sphere in Nigeria. It emphasizes the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, regulatory compliance, and public awareness campaigns. By addressing these critical issues, the article seeks to contribute valuable insights to policymakers, healthcare practitioners, and technology developers, fostering a secure and resilient telemedicine practice that aligns with global best practices while catering to Nigeria's healthcare Sector.

Overview of Telemedicine

Telemedicine, with the prefix tele, has its etymological root in Greek which means far or at a distance. Hence the merging of the words tele and medicine means medicine over a distance. The World Health Organization (WHO) defined Telemedicine as the delivery of health care services at a distance using electronic means for ailment diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of illnesses.1 Telemedicine, broadly defined as the remote delivery of healthcare services using telecommunications technology, encompasses a wide range of applications, including teleconsultations, telemonitoring, and tele-education.2

With telemedicine, a patient can know how to get treatment receive a diagnosis, and receive a prescription, from the comfort of his/her home. Telemedicine originally started with the use of telephones but has now expanded to include apps, video software, video conferencing, etc.3

A practical example of telemedicine is where a patient sends photos to her dermatologist for evaluation and communicates with him through text. Some telemedicine platforms require a form of quiz to be taken to avail the healthcare personnel a better understanding of the situation and it is then followed by prescriptions from the dermatologist based on the evaluation. 4

One of the most significant advantages of telemedicine is its ability to ease timely access to healthcare services, particularly in remote or rural areas where healthcare facilities are scarce. Through teleconsultations, patients can connect with healthcare providers virtually, receive medical advice, and even obtain prescriptions without the need for physical visits to healthcare facilities. This not only saves time and travel costs but also ensures continuity of care, especially for patients with chronic conditions.5

Moreover, telemedicine enables healthcare providers to reach a broader patient population, transcending geographical barriers and expanding their reach beyond traditional healthcare settings. With the proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity, telemedicine platforms offer unprecedented convenience, allowing patients to access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. This accessibility is particularly beneficial for individuals with mobility issues, busy schedules, or limited access to transportation.

Furthermore, telemedicine plays a crucial role in enhancing healthcare delivery efficiency and reducing healthcare costs. By minimizing the need for in-person consultations and hospital visits, telemedicine helps alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities, streamline healthcare workflows, and optimize resource utilization. Additionally, remote patient monitoring technologies enable continuous monitoring of vital signs and health parameters, allowing healthcare providers to intervene proactively and prevent medical emergencies, thereby reducing hospital readmissions and healthcare expenditures.

Types of Telemedicine

Store and Forward Telemedicine: This is commonly used in specialties like dermatology and otolaryngology. It involves collecting clinical information, storing it securely in a cloud-based platform, and then sending it electronically to another site for expert opinion.6 An example includes sending images of a skin condition to a dermatologist for diagnosis and treatment. This method is less reliant on internet connectivity but does not allow for direct patient examination. Real-time Telemedicine: This involves live consultations between doctors and patients, replacing the need for in-person visits and offering immediate results. It typically utilizes video calls and requires high bandwidth and constant internet connectivity.7 Remote patient monitoring: This entails continuously monitoring a patient's physiological data, such as heart rate and oxygen levels, through medical technology. This approach is often used for elderly individuals, those with special needs, and neonates to track their health remotely.

Telemedicine in Nigeria

Telemedicine in Nigeria has gotten a larger acceptance due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to Nigerians seeking access to health care without having to visit the hospital and risk contracting disease while in transit or at the facility.

