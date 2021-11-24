Nigeria:
Senate Passes Tertiary Hospital Development Tax Fund Bill
24 November 2021
KPMG Nigeria
The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recently passed
the Tertiary Hospitals Development Tax (THDT) Fund Bill, 2021
("the Bill") for the establishment of the THDT Fund
("THDTF" or "the Fund"). The Fund will be used
to facilitate the rehabilitation, restoration, and consolidation of
Tertiary Healthcare in Nigeria.
This publication summarizes the key provisions of the Bill and
its expected impact on affected companies.
Please click here to read our Newsletter on the Bill.
