The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recently passed the Tertiary Hospitals Development Tax (THDT) Fund Bill, 2021 ("the Bill") for the establishment of the THDT Fund ("THDTF" or "the Fund"). The Fund will be used to facilitate the rehabilitation, restoration, and consolidation of Tertiary Healthcare in Nigeria.

This publication summarizes the key provisions of the Bill and its expected impact on affected companies.

