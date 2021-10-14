As an update on our article on countries that were placed on the red-list in Nigeria ( https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/government-measures/1107778/covid-19delta-variant-red-list-countries-in-nigeria-and-the-possibility-of-obtaining-a-waiver-of-restrictions), we would like to bring to your attention that India was removed from the list on the 13th of September 2021 while Turkey, Brazil and South Africa were removed on the 13th of October 2021. According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the removal is in response to the improved situation in the countries.

Hence, all restrictions on nationals from these countries have been lifted with immediate effect. Resident permit holders and non- resident permit holders will be allowed into the country; they must however comply with the Provisional Quarantine Protocol For Travellers Arriving In Nigeria (September 2021).

