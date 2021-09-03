ARTICLE

The Nigerian government has taken a couple of steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the Delta variant in Nigeria. One of such steps is the introduction of stringent restrictions on arriving passengers from certain countries where the spread is high: India, Turkey, Brazil, and South Africa.

The directive is that non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who are from the above-listed countries or have visited the countries within 14 days of arrival are barred from entering Nigeria, while Nigerian passport holders and residents of Nigeria must undergo a seven-day quarantine in a government-approved facility at the cost of the person. This simply means that only expatriates with CERPAC (Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card)/ Green card will be allowed into the country, Visa on Arrival (VOA) will not be issued to the affected persons while Temporary work permit (TWP) and Subject to regularization (STR) visa holders will be barred from entering the country.

It is worthy of note, that the Nigerian Government is not ignoring the fact that there might be a cogent and urgent need for persons from the red-list countries to come into the country for important assignments and tasks. The government has taken a proactive step by making provisions to grant waivers to deserving companies and expatriates. Further guide can be given on this based on request.

