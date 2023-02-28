self

Our Senior Partner, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN and Associate Partner, Collins Okeke on Tuesday, November 29 2022, presented to the public, OAL's POLICY REPORT 2022 – BIG ISSUES FOR THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTION. The policy paper reviews a few of the big issues that should engage the mind of any Presidential candidate interested in leading Nigeria. It also recommends innovative legislation, policies, and executive orders that can help address issues such as National Unity, the Economy, and Insecurity.

