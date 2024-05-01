FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

SUSPENDS THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE EXPATRIATE EMPLOYMENT LEVY (EEL)

1.0 Suspension of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL)

1.1 After introducing the Expatriate Employment Levy ('EEL' or the 'Levy') via the EEL Handbook on 27th February, 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria on 8 th March, 2024 by a Press Release signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ozoya Imohimi, has put on hold the implementation of the EEL pending further dialogue and resolutions amongst relevant stakeholders.

1.2 The suspension, which is aimed at finding solutions that promote investment while safeguarding the interests of Nigerians, was announced after a delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Doris Uzoka-Anite met with the Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Friday, 8th March, 2024 to discuss the concerns raised by relevant stakeholders on the negative and far-reaching effects that the EEL would have on foreign investment in Nigeria, the Nigeria economy and investors alike.

1.3 The suspension of the implementation of the EEL was collaborated by another Press Release issued by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Friday, 8th March, 2024 after the said meeting. The NACCIMA Press Release resolves that:

a. The implementation of the EEL will be paused pending further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders.

b. A Joint Committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders will be formed to review the EEL policy.

c. The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.

1.4 Investors and business entities are to continue with their business activities and investment plans while awaiting the resolution from the stakeholders' dialogue with the Government.