Key Points

New guidelines for expatriate quota positions as of 24 Jan. 2022

Overview

On 24 Jan. 2022, the government of Nigeria released new guidelines for expatriate quota positions . Under these new requirements, companies that have been granted expatriate quota s with Permanent Until Reviewed (PUR) status will be required to:

Re-submit any copies of letters of approval for PUR status to the Office of the Deputy Director of the Citizenship and Business Department. These copies will need to be submitted by 28 Feb. 2022.

Submit monthly returns on the use of expatriate quota positions online through the government's website .

The government will also introduce inspection fees in order to ensure that companies comply with local immigration laws.

What are the Changes?

The government of Nigeria published new guidelines for expatriate q uotas on 24 Jan. 2022. These changes will allow the government of Nigeria to determine the eligibility of a foreign national on a PUR status and determine the time period in which a foreign national has held a PUR status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Nigeria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.