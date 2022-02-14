Key Points  

On 24 Jan. 2022, the government of Nigeria  released new guidelines for expatriate quota positions . Under these new requirements, companies that have been granted expatriate quota s with  Permanent Until Reviewed (PUR) status will  be required  to:  

  • Re-submit any copies of letters of approval for PUR status to the Office of the Deputy Director of the Citizenship and Business Department. These copies will need to be  submitted  by 28 Feb. 2022.  
  • Submit monthly returns on the use of expatriate quota positions  online through the government's website .  

The government will also introduce  inspection fees   in order to  ensure that companies  comply with  local immigration laws.  

The government of Nigeria published new guidelines for expatriate q uotas  on 24 Jan. 2022. These changes will allow the government of Nigeria to  determine  the eligibility of a foreign national on a PUR status and  determine  the  time period  in which a foreign national has held a PUR status.  

Originally published 10, February 2022

