ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Obtaining a sports betting license in Nigeria is a crucial step for operators looking to establish a legitimate presence in this dynamic industry. In recent years, the sports betting industry in Nigeria has experienced unprecedented growth, becoming a significant player in the country's entertainment and economic landscape. As the market continues to expand, so does the need for regulation to ensure fairness, transparency, and responsible gaming practices.

The Regulatory Landscape in Nigeria

Before delving into the process of obtaining a sports betting license, it's essential to understand the regulatory framework governing the industry in Nigeria. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), which is a federal agency is the primary regulatory body responsible for overseeing gaming activities in the country. Various state governments also regulate sports betting activities within their jurisdictions. There have been various conflicts and acrimonies with respect to whether it is a state agency or a federal agency. This conflict has led to multiple litigations many of which are still pending in courts. However, it has been generally accepted within the industry that an entity wishing to operate throughout the country must first obtain a federal license issued by the NLRC, but that does not stop the state governments from mandating the company to obtain a state-issued license for betting activities, especially if such activities are being carried out within game shops located within such states.

The NLRC was established by the National Lottery Act of 2005 and subsequently empowered by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission Act, of 2005. Its mandate includes regulating and controlling lottery, gaming, and sports betting activities to ensure compliance with established standards and guidelines. Other key state agencies in Nigeria are the Lagos State Gaming and Lotteries Authority Oyo State Gaming Board.

For this article, we will only discuss the procedure and requirements for obtaining the national sports betting license from the NLRC.

KEY REQUIREMENTS FOR OBTAINING A SPORTS BETTING LICENSE IN NIGERIA

Legal Entity Formation: Before applying for a national sports betting license, operators must establish a legal entity registered in Nigeria. This typically involves registering a company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The legal structure of the company will depend on various factors, including the business model and ownership structure. The local entity must be comprised of a minimum of N30 Million authorized share capital, and where such an entity is to be owned by foreigners, a minimum of 30% of its shares must be held by a Nigerian citizen.



Financial Stability: The NLRC requires applicants to demonstrate financial stability and viability. This involves submitting audited financial statements, evidence of sufficient capital, and a comprehensive business plan. Financial stability is crucial to ensure that the operator can meet its financial obligations and payouts to customers. Consequently, the national authority requires the applicant of a sports betting license to maintain a bank guarantee of not less than N25,000,000 in favor of the commission for one year with a reputable commercial bank.



Technical Requirements: Operators must invest in robust technical infrastructure to support their sports betting platform. This includes secure servers, data protection measures, and a reliable payment processing system. Compliance with international standards for online security is a key consideration.



Operational Integrity: The NLRC places a strong emphasis on the integrity of operations. Applicants must have systems in place to prevent fraud, money laundering, and underage gambling. This involves implementing stringent identity verification processes and responsible gaming measures.



Tax Compliance: Operators must be tax-compliant and provide evidence of their tax clearance certificates. Tax compliance is a crucial aspect of regulatory approval, and any discrepancies may result in delays or denial of a license.



Application Fee: The NLRC typically charges a non-refundable application fee. The amount may vary, and it is advisable for operators to check the current fee schedule with the regulatory authority. This fee contributes to the cost of processing the application. As of September 2023, the official application fee is N2,000,000 (about 2,600 USD) while the official license fee is N100,000,000 (about 133,000 USD). The official may be reduced if an applicant uses the proper channel by becoming a member of an accredited sports betting association before the application is made.



Documentation and Application Process: The application process involves submitting a comprehensive set of documents, including the company's incorporation documents, financial statements, technical specifications, and details of key personnel. The NLRC will review these documents to assess the suitability of the operator.

THE APPLICATION PROCESS FOR SPORTS BETTING LICENSE

Pre-Application Consultation:

Before formally submitting an application, operators are encouraged to engage in a pre-application consultation with the NLRC or a business lawyer experienced in such application. This allows for a clear understanding of the regulatory requirements and facilitates a smoother application process.

Submission of Application:

Once the operator is prepared to proceed, the application, accompanied by all necessary documents and the application fee, is submitted to the NLRC. The completeness and accuracy of the application are critical, as incomplete or inaccurate submissions can lead to delays in properly evaluating the application. At the application stage, only the application fee will be paid to the commission.

Application Review:

The NLRC conducts a thorough review of the application, assessing compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines. This process may involve background checks on key personnel, a technical assessment of the platform, and a review of financial documents. The NLRC will even check the compliance with their internal guidelines governing the application. The commission will thoroughly review the incorporation documents, credentials of the directors & management team, also the technical documents for the proposed gaming operation.

Provisional Approval

Upon a thorough evaluation of the application, the NLRC may issue a temporary approval not exceeding 90 days to the applicant. The commission will also give its views with respect to the application and demand further documentation if required. Some of the documents that will be demanded at this stage may include the company bank state, the bank guarantee, and the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) certificate among others. At this stage, the commission will also demand the payment of the official fee.

Site Inspection:

As part of the evaluation process, the NLRC may conduct a physical inspection of the operator's premises. This is to ensure that the physical infrastructure aligns with the technical specifications provided in the application.

Due Diligence:

The commission can also demand a due diligence be carried out at the location of the server being used for the gaming, this is usually done at the location of the technical provider.

Decision and License Issuance:

Based on the findings of the review and inspection, the NLRC will make a decision on whether to grant the sports betting license. If approved, the operator will be issued a license, allowing them to legally operate in the Nigerian market. Upon issuance, the license will last for 5 years.

POST-LICENSING OBLIGATIONS

Obtaining a sports betting license is not the end of the regulatory journey; it marks the beginning of ongoing compliance and regulatory obligations. Operators are required to adhere to the following post-licensing requirements:

Regular Reporting: License holders must submit regular reports to the NLRC, detailing their financial performance, security measures, and any changes to key personnel or corporate structure. These reports help the regulatory authority to monitor ongoing compliance.

Renewal of License: Sports betting licenses are typically issued for a period of 5 years, after which they must be renewed. Operators must initiate the renewal process well in advance and provide updated information to demonstrate continued compliance with regulatory standards.

Social Responsibility: Operators are expected to contribute to social responsibility initiatives, including awareness programs on responsible gaming, measures to prevent gambling addiction, and support for responsible gaming organizations.

Tax Compliance: Operators must ensure they regularly file tax returns to the NLRC. Currently, a tax of 3% on monthly gross revenue is applicable to gaming activities in Nigeria apart from the payment of annual company income tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Compliance with Amendments: Operators must stay informed about any amendments to gaming laws and regulations. It is their responsibility to adapt their operations to comply with any changes introduced by the regulatory authority.

Finally, obtaining a national sports betting license in Nigeria is a meticulous process that requires careful planning, adherence to regulatory standards, and ongoing commitment to compliance. The regulatory framework established by the NLRC aims to create a fair and transparent gaming environment while ensuring the integrity of operators and protecting the interests of consumers. As the sports betting industry continues to evolve, operators must navigate this regulatory landscape responsibly to contribute to the sustainable growth of the sector and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.