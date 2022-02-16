ARTICLE

Time moves fast and Yes, it's Thursday. Like we indicated in our last newsletter, we have an amazing round up of compliance news across the continent, and an interactive map that highlights estimated businesses registration timeline. Additionally, we are showcasing a founder taking transportation in Nigeria by the horns. We hope you love it and stay subscribed.

INTERACTIVE MAP

How long will it take to get my business registered?

Whether we are setting up businesses for locals or helping founders build beyond borders. One constant question that has come up in different forms is 'how long will it take?' The short and precise answer is...

Do I have a Delaware Franchise Tax Filling Obligation?

All corporations incorporated in the State of Delaware are required to file an Annual Report and to pay a franchise tax. Delaware franchise tax is a tax charged by the state of Delaware for the right to own a Delaware company.

Kenya's Business Registration Service updates customer service charter to ease doing business

The regulatory authority has committed to several laudable timelines for incorporation and other business registration services. It has also provided standards for change in company records and provided complaints procedure.

Kenya's Business Registration Service Strikes off Non-Compliant Companies from Register

BRS pursuant to powers conferred on it by the Companies Act, 2015, has notified the general public of the dissolution of certain companies, names of which have been struck off the Register of Companies, with effect from the...

Kenya Revenue Administration introduces Staff Verification through Digital Channels

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has informed members of the general public that there are some fraudulent person(s) masquerading as KRA staff to solicit bribes from taxpayers. Taxpayers can now verify the identity of...

Nigeria's Ministry of interior releases guidance on Expatriate Quota

The Federal Ministry of Interior (FMI) recently issued a Public Notice implementing additional guidelines to regulate Expatriate Quota (EQ) related matters and Business residency in Nigeria for foreigners. Some of the important...

ACCI Partners CAC, Drafts Plan To Induct All Companies Under Chamber

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has entered into a partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with a proposal to bring all companies under the ACCI shelter.

