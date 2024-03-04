Introduction

The emergence of microfinance banks (MFBs) in Nigeria was a conscious regulatory policy initiative to bank the unbanked, financially disadvantaged 'bottom of the pyramid'1 but significant segment of the economic populace: traders, artisans/low skilled workers, farmers, with an inclusive focus on also those in the rural areas.2 The army of unbanked or financially excluded people has been a global phenomenon, especially in developing economies, with concomitant efforts to close the "financial access" gaps. On its own part, the United Nations' Millennium Declaration 2000 which laid out the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs),3 also gave a boost to the MFB regulatory framework in Nigeria.

Currently, the Nigerian MFB regulatory framework prescribes geographical operating boundaries for most MFBs, except one category – National MFB.4 However, such other MFBs are arguably not prevented from having online presence, especially as digitisation is increasingly becoming our undeniable reality; moreso as both internet penetration and financial inclusion, work hand in hand to deliver seamless, efficient and far reaching operational capabilities.

This raises some pertinent questions: can non-National MFBs not validly transact online with 'out of boundary' customers? Is the territorial regulatory restrictions not limited to physical operations? Why should a non-National MFB that has made the necessary investments in technology not able to leverage its platform and other (third party, including industry) ICT infrastructure that it can access to have a wider online reach, rather than being constrained by the physical limitational prescriptions of its license?

This article aims to address these and other questions regarding the emerging operational and business challenges faced by MFBs, in the context of their applicable regulatory cum commercial framework. However, we will preface our discussion with a historical overview of MFB regulatory policy in Nigeria.

Evolution of Pro-Poor Financial Services in Nigeria: from Community Banks to Microfinance Banks

The current MFB regime in Nigeria was preceded by the following three major phases: (1) Traditional Contributory Thrift Savings Schemes such as Àjọ or Esusu (in the South-West), Isusu (in the South-East), and Adashe (in the North);5 (2) Community Banks (CBs) established in the mid/late 1990s to further institutionalise traditional savings schemes,6 but which cumulated into failure during the 'failed banks' era,7 such that in 2005, CBs were required to convert into MFBs before December 2005.8 The Nigerian CB regime was also influenced by pro-poor financing initiatives in other developing economies, such as Bangladesh;9and (3) Pre-immediate current MFB Regime.

Pre-Immediate Current MFB Regime

The current Nigerian MFB regime can be said to have started in December 2005, when the CBN issued the Microfinance Policy Framework for Nigeria (the Policy). The Policy was in exercise of the CBN's powers in section 28(1)(b) CBN Act10 and pursuant to erstwhile sections 57-61(1)(a) Banks and Other Finance Institutions Act11 (BOFIA), which is in pari materia with sections 56-60(1)(a) BOFIA 2020.12

With the Policy, the government sought to address different issues needed to strengthen microfinance institutions (MFIs) in Nigeria. For example, the Policy mandated CBs to convert into MFBs and to meet minimum capital thresholds of N20 million shareholder funds unimpaired by losses for a Unit MFB and N1 billion for State MFBs, on or before 31st December 2007.13 It also mandated that any intending MFB operator must be licensed by the CBN14 and gave not for profit MFIs the option to either incorporate a subsidiary MFB, while still running their not for profit operations, or convert into a fully licensed one.15 The aim was to have adequate regulation and supervision over the microfinance sector in Nigeria.

The Policy was revised in 2011,16 to, amongst others, use the MFB platform to "increase financial inclusion rate in Nigeria [by improving] access for the economically active poor, pursue poverty eradication and mainstream the informal microfinance sub-sector into the formal financial system." The envisaged MFB services included "micro-savings, micro-credits, transfer services and other financial products targeted at the economically active poor. These services have over time, evolved to include the transmission of government's developmental initiatives."17

According to the 2020 Guidelines, in 2012, the CBN issued the Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks in Nigeria (the 2012 Guidelines),18 to address the features and risks of microfinance which effectively support the orderly development and sustainability of MFIs to enable them foster improved financial inclusion and poverty alleviation.19 The 2012 Guidelines also sought to address the challenges observed in the implementation of the Policy, by highlighting the following, amongst others, for MFBs: permissible and prohibited activities,20 ownership and licensing requirements,21 corporate governance structure, 22 funding and accounting regulations,23 reporting obligations,24 prudential requirements,25 risk assessment measures,26 and operational controls and requirements.27

Footnotes

