ARTICLE

Nigeria: Directive To Disconnect Switching Companies, PSSPs, And SAs From NIP Outwards System

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 5 December 2023, the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) issued a notice directing all deposit money banks, merchant banks, payment service banks, microfinance banks, mortgage banks, and mobile money operators (MMOs) to delist non-deposit-taking financial institutions (NDFIs) such as switching and processing companies, Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs), and Super Agents (SAs) as beneficiary institutions on their respective NIP funds transfer channels.

Click Here to read the full alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.