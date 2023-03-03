As a Partner at PwC Nigeria, Esiri leads the Private Wealth Client Services team which provides specialised services to high-net worth families and entrepreneurs.

In this episode, Esiri explains how the rise in debt levels across Africa was exacerbated by COVID-19 and how Africa's macro-economic issues resulted in migration to other jurisdictions. For West Africa specifically, the war between Ukraine and Russia exposed the huge dependency of imports from these countries, resulting in inflation and food insecurity. For 2023, Esiri foresees capitalisation in the digital space and how this can be incentivised with preferential allocation of foreign exchange to investors. With the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), a positive indicator for African businesses looking to invest in green projects, Esiri envisages that sustainability will evolve beyond traditional investments, such as agriculture, in 2023.