ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Frank Mwiti, Partner and Eastern Africa Markets Leader at EY, joins us for the third year of our Africa Roundup interview series, sharing his annual reflections and predictions for Africa's economy and financial landscape.

Looking back on 2022 as a year of rebuilding, Frank discusses how Africa has been impacted by COVID-19, the fallout of Ukraine / Russia war, the sweeping inflation rates and issues with foreign currency. Analysing the year, Frank describes 2022 as a good year for the finance and technology sector. For 2023, Frank anticipates the resolution of political instability in Ethiopia, further disruptions as a result of climate change, and East Africa will continue contributing to some of the fastest growing economies in the continent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.