Nigeria:
2022 Africa Roundup Interview Series: Episode One With Frank Mwiti (Podcast)
03 March 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Frank Mwiti, Partner and Eastern Africa Markets Leader at EY,
joins us for the third year of our Africa Roundup interview series,
sharing his annual reflections and predictions for Africa's
economy and financial landscape.
Looking back on 2022 as a year of rebuilding, Frank discusses
how Africa has been impacted by COVID-19, the fallout of Ukraine /
Russia war, the sweeping inflation rates and issues with foreign
currency. Analysing the year, Frank describes 2022 as a good
year for the finance and technology sector. For 2023, Frank
anticipates the resolution of political instability in Ethiopia,
further disruptions as a result of climate change, and East Africa
will continue contributing to some of the fastest growing economies
in the continent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Nigeria
SFDR And EU Taxonomy – The Latest Developments
Ogier
In this briefing, we summarise the latest developments related to Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), its supplementing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and the Taxonomy Regulation (TR).
Guernsey Property Unit Trusts (GPUTs)
Carey Olsen
This brief guide has been prepared by the corporate real estate team at Carey Olsen for the purpose of giving clients and professional intermediaries a ...
Guernsey Funds: An Overview
Carey Olsen
The finance industry in Guernsey began over 50 years ago, developing from humble beginnings to become the major international offshore finance centre it is today.