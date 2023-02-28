Foreign persons/companies are welcome to open bank accounts in Nigeria, provided all the necessary conditions are met. This is often necessary as opening a bank account is a pre-requisite to doing business or setting up a company in Nigeria. In addition, with a corporate/ business bank account, foreign companies are better able to monitor their finances and comply with other regulatory requirements.

To open a bank account in Nigeria as a foreign person, you must be a resident of Nigeria.1 This is because a residence permit and evidence of a physical address in Nigeria are some of the required documents necessary to open a bank account.

Furthermore, a foreigner, whether as an individual or company, would need to obtain a Bank Verification Number (BVN).2 All account holders with Nigerian banks must have a BVN, foreigners inclusive. Thus, a foreigner is advised to visit any bank in Nigeria to obtain a BVN. Where the foreigner is not within Nigeria and wants to enroll from his/her location outside the country, he/she may make an inquiry to the nearest Nigerian embassy for the procedure for enrolling for the BVN in that foreign country.

Although the procedure for opening a bank account in Nigeria as a foreigner may differ from bank to bank, the documentary requirements are essentially the same. The following is a checklist of documents required to open a bank account as a foreign company in Nigeria3:

Certified Memorandum and Articles of Association

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Certificate

A company seal (if available)

Resolution from the Board of Directors/Proprietor authorizing the opening of the account and approving the account signatories

Company Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Certified true copies of incorporation documents

Utility bill showing physical address

Business permit & Residence permit

Bank Verification Number (BVN) of a director/proprietor

Completed Corporate Account opening form signed by designated signatories

Means of Identification by directors/proprietors

Passport Photograph of signatories

Personal details of the directors

Two (2) duly filled reference forms by corporate account holders

Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) registration, where applicable

Minimum Opening Balance of N5,000 – N10,000 depending on the particular bank

CONCLUSION

Banks in Nigeria provide a wide range of services that a foreigner may take advantage of, such as the transfer of funds outside the country, internet banking, credit and debit cards, maintaining multi-currency accounts, etc.4 The specific service may vary from bank to bank, therefore, it is advised that when selecting a desired bank, attention should be placed on the type of services they render, amongst other things. It is advised that foreigners also choose a bank with a branch in one's foreign country.

Opening a bank account in Nigeria as a foreigner can be a seamless process, provided that all the necessary documents are readily available.

