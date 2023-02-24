ARTICLE

INTRODUCTION

The current state of the foreign exchange market in Nigeria has made every investor apprehensive. Cautious foreign investors continue to withdraw their investments, and those daring enough to invest in Nigeria do not have veritable solutions to their concerns on the seamless repatriation of their capital.

According to United Capital's Nigerian Equities Market H1-2022 Review and Outlook, domestic investors maintained domination of activities at the local bourse, controlling 85.3 per cent of total transactions, leaving foreign investors with 14.7 per cent.1 The report cited uncertainties in the economy such as political risk, inaccessibility of foreign exchange, and other global trends as factors that have contributed to the unprecedented exit of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and the reduction of foreign direct investment (FDIs) in Nigeria.

This article proposes solutions to the issue of foreign exchange illiquidity in Nigeria and answers to the concerns of foreign investors and the international market.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE ILLIQUIDITY AND UNRESTRICTED REPATRIATION OF CAPITAL BY FOREIGN INVESTORS

The foreign exchange (forex) market is one where participants trade a currency for another. Its importance in the world economy cannot be over-emphasised, as it affects: employment and output through real exchange rates; inflation through commodity prices and the cost of imports; and international capital flows through the returns and risks of different assets.2

Forex liquidity measures the degree of availability of forex to investors in the economy as and when needed.

One of the guaranteed assurances for foreign investors and multi- national companies in Nigeria is unrestricted repatriation of their investment capital and proceeds, in any convertible currency, if that capital was brought into Nigeria under a Certificate of Capital Importation (“CCI”)3, subject to payment of all relevant taxes. The CCI shield the investor from the risk of fluctuation of rates in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market and enables seamless repatriation of its funds through the official market at more stable and favourable rates.

Despite importing capital through an authorised dealer, the situation of forex illiquidity poses a major challenge to foreign investors in the economy as they experience difficulty in repatriation of profits, income, or dividend repatriation, thereby compelling patronage of the parallel market at a more prohibitive exchange rate.

PROPOSED SOLUTIONS TO FOREX ILLIQUIDITY

In recent times where the economy has experienced shortage of forex, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has directed the authorised dealers to, apportion the disbursement of forex required for repatriation. and prioritise certain industries which are considered indispensable at the time such as, industries which import raw materials for production of necessary goods in Nigeria. Thus, foreign investors and companies which fall within this category will have access to forex as they are given priority.

Also, in order to ease the stressed forex market and improve forex supply, the CBN directed all oil and oil related Companies, both national and international, to sell foreign currencies such as US dollar, Euro, British Pound Sterling, Yen and the Swiss Franc directly to the CBN.

Furthermore, for an investor who is dire and urgent need for funds, there is the option of sourcing alternative funding and repatriating at a higher exchange rate from unofficial sources such as the: (i) interbank market – an informal top level forex market where authorised dealers trade foreign currencies with each other; and (ii) the unofficial/parallel market. These two markets most times have forex readily available for purchase and repatriation but at rates higher than the official market rate.

CONCLUSION

Although risks must be taken, the need for stability in the inflow of forex in Nigeria for an investor is major. The growing population of Nigeria is mostly youthful and a potential to a large market. Various factors determine the possibility of repatriation of funds in Nigeria. It is important for current and potential investors in the Nigerian economy to be well informed and guided of the current state of the market and the availability of forex per time, in order to be well guided in decision making.

