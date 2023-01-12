In furtherance of the CBN's objective to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, the apex financial regulator has invited innovators to submit their expression of interest to participate in its Regulatory Sandbox (the "Sandbox") in accordance with its Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations before the 1st of February 2023. Application is via the link https://sandbox.cbn.gov.ng/

The Sandbox seeks to promote innovative solutions that will further develop the design and delivery of payment and financial services in Nigeria. Thus, all application developers, start-ups, digital lenders ffinancial technology providers, with innovative financial solutions are eligible to apply to the Sandbox.

