Banwo & Ighodalo is proud to have contributed to the 12th Edition of The Banking Regulation Review. This edition of The Banking Regulation Review covers the banking regulatory ecosystem in thirty – eight (38) jurisdictions, including Nigeria.

The Nigerian chapter of the Review, authored by our firm, highlights the key role played by the banking sector in the economic growth of the country, as well as the interplay between various regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Our review of Nigeria's banking regulatory landscape covers not only regulatory oversight, governance and corporate restructuring, but also prudential and regulatory capital guidelines promulgated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It is certainly an insightful read for all those advising, operating and interested in Nigeria's banking industry.

Read The Full Report.

