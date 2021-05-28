Key legislation in the banking industry has recently come under criticism for being, essentially, obsolete, and not in tandem with modern trends. Obvious gaps in the law have been exploited by operators to perpetrate insider abuse and other unethical conduct that have increased the incidence of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). For these and other reasons, on November 12, 2020 President Buhari assented to a new legislation; the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, (BOFIA) 2020 (the "New Act; BOFIA 2020; or 2020 Act"). Prior to the enactment of the 2020 Act, the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 1991 (as amended) (the "Old Act or 1991 Act (as amended") had been in existence for more than twenty-nine (29) years without review or amendment.

Memories of the banking industry crises of 2002 and 2008 still reverberate in the Nigerian economy. The New Act considers the emerging realities of a modern banking industry and seeks to strengthen the legal framework for regulating banks to prevent systemic distress. critically, it recognizes the fastest-growing sectors of the banking and finance industry- the Fintechs and Microfinance Banks (MFBs). The New Act is mindful of Fintech regulation and prescribes adequate sanction for regulatory infractions. It also strengthens CBN's regulatory powers by empowering it act more forcefully in imposing sanctions to deter regulatory breaches. The BOFIA 2020 has also introduced a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and tackle the incidence of high NPLs; a key deterrent to bank lending.

Below, we provide a comparison of the BOFIA 2020's notable provisions vis-à-vis the BOFIA of 1991. This will aid a keener understanding of the New Act's implications on the banking and finance sector, and its major players.

Part I- Licensing and Operations Of Banks

Part II- Duties of Banks

Part III- Books and Records of Account

Provision BOFIA 1991 BOFIA 2020

Penalty for operating without a banking license. Section 2(2) Any person who operates a banking business in Nigeria without a valid license under the Old Act was liable on conviction to imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or a fine of N2million or both. Section 2(2-3) The New Act reviews the penalty for operating without a banking license and introduces additional protections for account holders. A person or entity operating without a banking license shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than 5 years and/or a penalty of the higher of N50million. A "person" shall include a body corporate, its promoters, directors, managers, and officers connected in anyway with superintending, directing, or managing the affairs of the company. The New Act has also introduced a refund of twice the cumulative deposits of account holders as a penalty.

Application for the grant of a banking license Section 3 The application is to be made to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with certain documents accompanying the application. Section 3 The New Act prescribes new documentary requirements that must accompany the application. The feasibility report should now include the (minimum) 5-year financial projection of the proposed bank. Also, where the proposed bank is a non-interest bank, a list of experts on non-interest banking that will serve as its advisory committee of experts is to be submitted with the application. Section 3 (3) further gives the Governor of the CBN absolute powers to refuse to grant a banking license without giving any reasons whatsoever. Conferment of such unchecked and expansive powers, comes with the risk of abuse.

Operation of unlicensed foreign banks This provision was not available under the BOFIA 1991 Section 3 (5) & (6) A foreign bank or entity which does not have a physical presence in its country of incorporation, or is unlicensed in its country of incorporation and is not affiliated to any financial services group that is subject to effective consolidated supervision, shall not be permitted to operate in Nigeria and no Nigerian bank shall establish or continue any relationship with such a bank. This new provision will mitigate or possibly eradicate the incidence of fraudulent acts carried out by foreign banks which would otherwise be impossible to trace to their country of domicile.

Revoking or varying conditions of a license. Section 5 A bank that fails to comply with any of the conditions of its license shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding N50,000 for each day of non-compliance. A bank that fails to comply with fresh or additional conditions imposed on its license shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine of N500,000 and an additional fine of N5000 for each day of non-compliance. Section 5 Under this Act, the penalty for failing to comply with the conditions of a license has been reviewed upward to not less than N20million and an additional N500,000 for each day of non- compliance. For failing to comply with fresh or additional conditions, the penalty has been reviewed to N5million and an additional fine of N100,000 for each day of non-compliance. Additional penalties have been imposed on the officers or directors of a bank that fail to take reasonable steps to ensure compliance with the conditions. Such director or officer shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than 3 years or a fine not less than N2million, or for both such imprisonment and fine.

Opening and closing of branches Section 6 This Act prohibited the opening and/or closing of a bank branch without prior consent of the CBN. The Act further imposed penalties for the breach of this provision. Section 6 Under the New Act, a bank intending to open or close a branch office or any of its subsidiaries is required to give at least 6-month prior notice to the CBN Governor. The CBN may direct that a bank divests from any of its subsidiaries if, amongst other things, the CBN determines that such continued investment could pose a financial risk to the bank, or the CBN's oversight, or if the supervision by the host regulator over such subsidiary is not adequate in relation to the risks the subsidiary presents. The New Act gives additional powers to the CBN Governor to order the closure of a bank branch that was opened without his consent or reopen a bank branch that was closed without his consent.

Restructuring, Reorganization, Merger, and Disposal etc. of the Bank Section 7(1a) The Act provided that except with the prior consent of the CBN Governor, no bank shall enter into an agreement or arrangement which results in a change in the control of the bank. Section 7 This Act provides for the prior consent of the Governor to be sought where such agreement or arrangement not only results in a change in the control of the bank, but also where, though not resulting in a change in the control of the bank, it results in the transfer of a significant shareholding of that bank. Other agreements or arrangements which require the prior written consent of the Governor include those for sale or transfer of the whole or part of the bank's business; amalgamation; merger; restructuring, reconstruction, reorganization; and a transfer of the whole or any part of the business of the bank to an agent. In particular, Section 7 (2) provides that where a bank proposes to enter into any agreement or arrangement in respect of a restructuring/reorganization, the CBN may order separate meetings of the banks to be summoned in such manner as it may direct. This power of the CBN to order separate meetings may create a tussle of powers between the CBN and the Federal High Court. Section 711 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 which regulates company operations, gives power to the Court to order separate meetings of companies in respect of a scheme proposed for a compromise, arrangement or reconstruction between two or more companies or the merger of any two or more companies. The introduction of Section 7 (2) of the BOFIA 2020 purports to give the CBN these same powers and in turn dispense with the role of the Federal High Court.

Operations of foreign banks in Nigeria and offshore banking Section 8 This Act provided for a N1,000,000 fine for any person that contravenes this provision and an additional fine of N10,000 for each day during which the offence continuous. Section 8 The 2020 Act has revised the penalties for the contravention of this section to a fine of N10,000,000 and includes a term of not less than 3 years imprisonment and/or N2,000,000 fine for every director of a bank that contravenes this provision. It has further introduced offshore banking which the Old Act did not contemplate, and which also requires prior approval of the CBN.

Revocation of banking license. Section 12 The 1991 Act (as amended) made provisions for circumstances that will warrant a revocation of a banking license. Section 12 The new Act has introduced additional circumstances that may result in the revocation of a banking license by the Governor to include the following: The bank conducts its business in an unsound manner, or its directors engage in unsafe practices; It is involved in a situation or action which constitutes a threat to financial stability; It is, in the opinion of the CBN, critically undercapitalized with a capital adequacy ratio below the prudential minimum or such other ratio as may be prescribed by the CBN; It fails to commence banking operations within a period of 12 months following the grant of a license; It fails to comply with provisions of the Act on minimum paid-up capital and minimum capital ratio. When a license is revoked, the CBN Governor has power to appoint the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as the liquidator and the NDIC shall be deemed to have been appointed by the Federal High Court and have the powers of a liquidator under the CAMA. The remedy of a claimant or applicant in an action relating to revocation of license shall be limited to monetary compensation as no restorative or like order shall be granted against the CBN or its Governor. The CBN's immunity against restorative orders is an attempt to introduce a draconian regime and if not properly addressed, may occasion unrestrained abuse of power. It may further dissuade the interest of potential investors who want to engage in the banking business for fear that they may not be able to seek relief against the CBN should circumstances warrant.

Minimum capital ratio Section 13 A bank shall maintain capital funds in such ratio to all or any assets and/or liabilities of the bank and all its offices in and outside Nigeria as specified by the CBN. Section 14 of the Act prescribed the penalty for failure to comply with this provision to be a revocation of the bank's license. Section 13 This provision in the BOFIA 2020 allows the CBN to prescribe a higher or lower adequacy ratio with respect to any category of banks and maintain additional capital in respect of specific risks. The CBN may also require a bank that has a holding and/or subsidiary company of a bank to calculate and maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio on a consolidated basis. Contrary to the explicit provisions of the 1991 Act (as amended) on the penalty for contravening this provision, section 13 (6) of introduces uncertainty by giving the CBN power to impose "such additional holding actions, prohibitions and conditions" as it may deem fit. This uncertainty of sanctions could potentially trigger an abuse of powers by the CBN.

Restrictions on outstanding unsecured advances, loans, unsecured credit facilities, etc.



Section 20(2)(a) A bank shall not, without the prior approval of the CBN, permit to be outstanding, unsecured advances, loans or unsecured credit facilities of an aggregate amount in excess of N50,000 to its director(s); a company, firm or partnership in which it or any of its directors is interested; or to any company in which it or its directors maintains (jointly or severally) shareholding directly or indirectly of not less than 5%. Section 19 (3) The New Act has increased the threshold of such unsecured advances or facilities. As such, a bank shall not, without the prior approval of the CBN, permit to be outstanding, any such unsecured advances or facilities of an aggregate amount in excess of N1million (or such amount as may be prescribed by the CBN) to its director(s), company or firm in which it and its directors are interested, or companies in which its directors or significant shareholders jointly or severally maintain (in)directly shareholding of not less than 5% or such percentage as may be specified by the CBN.

Limit on lending to directors and shareholders This provision was not available under the BOFIA 1991 Section 19 (5) A bank is prohibited from lending more than 5% of its paid-up capital to any of its directors and significant shareholders, and the aggregate of the bank's exposure to all its directors and significant shareholders shall not exceed 10% of its paid-up share capital or such percentage as may be specified by the CBN. The bank further has an obligation to ensure that, in giving credit to its directors or significant shareholders, it does so on the same terms that are prevailing for similar transactions with non-directors or shareholders; the grant of the credit does not involve more than the normal risk of repayment; it follows credit appraisal procedures which are not less stringent than those applicable to comparable transactions with persons who are not directors or shareholders of the bank; and, it does not give preference to any director or shareholder.

Returns by bank Section 25 Banks were required to submit a statement (showing their assets and liabilities as well as an analysis of advances and other assets at their head office, branches, and subsidiaries) not later than 28 days after the last day of each month. Section 24 Banks are now required to submit such statement not later than 5 days after the last day of each month. Failure to comply with this provision attracts a fine of N25million and N 500,000 for each day of infraction.

Appointment, power, and report of approved auditor Section 29 The Act made provision for the appointment of an Auditor referred to as "the Approved Auditor" whose responsibility is to provide the shareholders with reports of the bank's financial position, and provided a penalty of not more than N500,000 fine for any Approved Auditor that contravenes the provisions of this section where it is a firm and a term not exceeding 5 years imprisonment where it is an individual. Section 28 This Act in addition to the provisions in the Old Act gives the CBN the power to direct in appropriate cases the appointment of more than one firm of auditors for any bank, which shall act jointly in auditing the bank's statement of financial position and statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the power to remove an auditor of a bank who in the opinion of the CBN is not discharging its functions effectively. The New Act has further amended the penalties for contravention of this section to a fine of N2,000,000 where it is a firm; a term not less than 3 years imprisonment and/or a fine of N2,000,000 where it is an individual.