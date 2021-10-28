The 13th edition of the PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors Annual Lecture with the theme: "FinTech, Crypto and Frontier Technologies in Trade: Prospects and Legal Challenges" will hold on Thursday November 11 2021 at the Metropolitan Club, 15 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 10.00am and also virtually, via the zoom platform at same time

The event will have as the Guest Lecturer, Charles Von Simson a former legal subject matter expert at Ross Intelligence, the world's leading legal AI research platform and currently a clinical Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin, while Dr Segun Aina, founder of the Africa FinTech Network will be the Chairman of the occasion. There will also be a panel of discussants made up of experts in the tech space who will be sharing their insights on the subject

Notable dignitaries in government and business are expected to grace the occasion including the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami who has been invited as the Keynote Speaker and Honourable Minister of State for Budget and Physical Planning, Prince Clem Agba who is invited as the Special Guest of Honour

Speaking on the appropriateness of the lecture theme, the Senior Partner of PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN stated that the theme was carefully chosen with a focus on Nigeria's burgeoning technological advancement in trade and financial system as emerging and frontier technologies like blockchain, virtual reality, AI, Open banking, Cryptocurrency and the interconnectedness of the Internet of things are fast disrupting traditional business models, legal services, regulatory expectations, consumer engagement, and even government services to the people and presenting new ways of doing things.

Also speaking on the subject, the Chairperson of the lecture organizing committee Isioma Idigbe said the programme will provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on these frontier technologies, the new opportunities, global trend, legal imperatives, as well as possible solution to identified challenges.

The PUNUKA Annual Lecture, is a yearly event aimed at bringing together key industry players and stakeholders on topical issues bordering on law, economy, technology, financial matters, good governance, nation building amongst others.

Kindly click here to register to be a part of this event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.