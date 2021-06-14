NAME OF LICENSE ACTIVITIES THE LICENSE PERMIT LICENSING REQUIREMENT FEE AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

1 Switching and Processing Licence Switching; card processing; transaction clearing; settlement agents; and all activities permitted for Payment Solution Services (in 3 below). ·Corporate documents; ·Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) for 3 years (if applicable) and Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details and profile; ·Bank Verification Number (BVN), Curriculum Vitae (CV) and means of identification (ID) for the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); ·Business plan and product deployment methodology; ·Requisite policies and framework; ·Signed agreements with sub-agents, financial institutions and business parties; and ·Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification. ·Application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of N2 billion in escrow to CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

2 Mobile Money Operator Licence E-money issuing; mobile wallet creation and management; pool account management; and all activities permitted for Super-Agent (in 6 below). ·Corporate documents; ·TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details and profile; ·BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); ·Business plan; ·Requisite policies and framework; ·Project deployment time; and ·Signed agreements with its partners. ·Application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of N2 billion in escrow to CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

3 Payment Solution Services (PSS) It includes all the activities permitted for Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) (in 5 below); Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSP) (in 4 below); and Super Agents (in 6 below). Companies seeking to obtain the PSS license will have to select any one or combination of the following licenses: PSSP; PTSP; and Super-Agent. ·Corporate documents; ·TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details and profile; ·BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); ·Requisite policies and framework; ·Signed agreements with its sub-agents, financial institutions, and partners; ·Minimum of 50 agents; ·Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification; and ·Project deployment methodology. ·Application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of up to 250 million (depending on which of the licenses the company wishes to obtain) in escrow to the CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

4 Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) Licence POS Terminal deployment and services and POS terminal ownership. ·Corporate documents; ·Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) of three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details, profile and business plan; ·BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); ·Requisite policies and framework; and ·Project deployment methodology. ·Application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of N100 million in escrow to the CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

5 Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) Licence Payment processing gateway; payment solution development; and merchant service aggregation and collection. ·Corporate documents; ·Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) of three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details, profile and business plan; ·BVN, CV and means of ID of directors and top management (including one non-executive director, chairman, managing director); ·Signed agreements with its partners; ·Requisite policies and framework; and ·Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification. ·Non-refundable application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of N100 million in escrow to the CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

6 Super-Agent Licence Conducting certain banking activities such as cash deposit and withdrawal; bill payments; local fund transfer; balance enquiry etc. ·Corporate documents; ·TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; ·Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); ·Company details, profile and business plan; ·BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); ·Minimum of 50 agents; ·Reference letter from a financial institution and signed agreement with the sub-agents, financial institution, and business partners; ·Must have existed for over 12 months; ·Requisite policies and framework; and ·Payment Terminal Service Aggregator of Payment Terminal Application Certification. ·Non-refundable application fee of N100,000; ·Payment of the refundable sum of N50 million in escrow to the CBN; and ·Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.