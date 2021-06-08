NAME OF LICENSE ACTIVITIES THE LICENSE PERMIT LICENSING REQUIREMENT FEE AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

1 Switching and Processing Licence Switching; card processing; transaction clearing; settlement agents; and all activities permitted for Payment Solution Services (in 3 below). · Corporate documents; · Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) for 3 years (if applicable) and Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure; · Company details and profile; · Bank Verification Number (BVN), Curriculum Vitae (CV) and means of identification (ID) for the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); · Business plan; · Requisite policies and framework; · Signed agreements with sub-agents, financial institutions and business parties; and · Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification. · Application fee of N100,000 · Payment of the refundable sum of N2 billion in escrow to CBN · Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

2 Mobile Money Operator Licence E-money issuing; mobile wallet creation and management; pool account management; and all activities permitted for Super-Agent (in 6 below) · Corporate documents; · TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); · Company details and profile; · BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); · Business plan; · Requisite policies and framework; · Project deployment time; and · Signed agreements with its partners. · Application fee of N100,000 · Payment of the refundable sum of N2 billion in escrow to CBN · Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

3 Payment Solution Services (PSS) It includes all the activities permitted for Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) (in 5 below); Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSP) (in 4 below); and Super Agents (in 6 below). Companies seeking to obtain the PSS license will have to select any one or combination of the following licenses: PSSP; PTSP; and Super-Agent. · Corporate documents; · TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); · Company details and profile; · BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); · Requisite policies and framework; · Signed agreements with its sub-agents, financial institutions, and partners; · Minimum of 50 agents; · Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification; and · Project deployment methodology. · Application fee of N100,000. · Payment of the refundable sum of up to 250 million (depending on which of the licenses the company wishes to obtain) in escrow to the CBN. · Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

4 Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) Licence POS Terminal deployment and services and POS terminal ownership. · Corporate documents; · Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) of three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); · Company details, profile and business plan; · BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); · Requisite policies and framework; and · Project deployment methodology. · Application fee of N100,000 · Payment of the refundable sum of N100 million in escrow to the CBN. · Licensing fee of N1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

5 Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) Licence Payment processing gateway; payment solution development, merchant service aggregation and collection · Corporate documents; · Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) of three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); · Company details, profile and business plan; · BVN, CV and means of ID of directors and top management (including one non-executive director, chairman, managing director); · Signed agreements with its partners; · Requisite policies and framework; and · Evidence of payment card security certification and other relevant payment terminal certification. · Non-refundable application fee of N100,000. · Payment of the refundable sum of N100 million in escrow to the CBN. · Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.

6 Super-Agent Licence Conducting certain banking activities such as cash deposit and withdrawal, bill payments, local fund transfer, balance enquiry etc. · Corporate documents; · TCC for three years (if applicable) and TIN of the company; · Details of ownership and holding company structure (if applicable); · Company details, organogram, profile and business plan; · BVN, CV and means of ID of the directors and top management (including one independent non-executive director, chairman and managing director); · Minimum of 50 agents; · Reference letter from a financial institution and signed agreement with the sub-agents, financial institution, and partners; · Must have existed for over 12 months; · Requisite policies and framework; and · Payment Terminal Service Aggregator of Payment Terminal Application Certification. · Non-refundable application fee of N100,000. · Payment of the refundable sum of N50 million in escrow to the CBN. · Licensing fee of N1 million to be paid before the issuance of the final licence.