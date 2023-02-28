self

in our new episode of #OALLawspectives, Mary-cynthia Okundaye and Omolola Ajibola speak on Child Adoption in Nigeria.

When a child is adopted, the parent and child enter into an official, legal bond. The adoptive parents' abandonment of the child is now a crime.

Additionally, it grants the adoptive parents the legal authority to make choices that will have an impact on the child's future, such as the child's religion, the school they will attend, and the methods of discipline they will employ.

Adoption typically involves a lot of paperwork. Similar to a parent-child relationship, it is an unchanging agreement.

However, for the majority of families, adoption ultimately stems from a love-filled desire to better their family and the life of the kid who joins it.

