It is commonplace in the jurisprudence of taxation in Nigeria that there is no taxation without legislative consent. This implies that the imposition of any levy or tax in Nigeria must be authorized by the National Assembly.

NO TAXATION WITHOUT LEGISLATIVE CONSENT: A REVIEW OF THE LEGALITY OF THE EXPATRIATE EMPLOYMENT LEVY (EEL) IN NIGERIA1

1. Introduction

It is commonplace in the jurisprudence of taxation in Nigeria that there is no taxation without legislative consent.2 This implies that the imposition of any levy or tax in Nigeria must be authorized by the National Assembly. Surprisingly, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through a handbook, singlehandedly “launched,”3 the Expatriate Employment Levy (the “EEL”) in Nigeria on the 27th day of February, 2024 and this imposition received widespread criticisms from major stakeholders in the labour and employment sector in Nigeria. Ten (10) days after its unfortunate introduction, the Federal Ministry of Interior (the “FMI”) issued a Press Release suspending the operation of the EEL.4

However, since a “suspension” is only a temporary stoppage of an act, this Article queries the legality of the EEL and provides answers to the following questions: Can the Federal Government of Nigeria (the “FGN”), the FMI and/or the Minister of Interior (the “Minister”) introduce and impose the EEL without the consent of the National Assembly? Does the EEL Handbook qualify as a subsidiary legislation of the Immigration Act 2015?

2. What is the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL)?

The EEL has been aptly described in Paragraph 1.1 of the EEL Handbook as a “government-mandated contribution imposed on employers who employ expatriate workers in Nigeria”5 and it was introduced as a fiscal measure to address certain socio-economic considerations within the country. The EEL, which is mostly applied on the offshore earnings of expatriates working in Nigeria, aims to balance economic growth and workforce development by ensuring equitable contributions from expatriate employment.

3. Who has the Power to Impose the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL)?

Government, acting through the National Assembly, has the inherent power to legislate on and impose tax in Nigeria.6 This fact is given life through the provisions of Section 4(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) {the “Constitution”} which vests the legislative powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the National Assembly, made up of the Senate and House of Representatives.7 This legislative power is given to cover taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains; any matter incidental or supplementary to taxation; and any other matter in which the National Assembly has powers to legislate8 in the interest of peace, order and good governance of the Federation.9

In this wise, the National Assembly is constitutionally positioned to make laws for the “imposition of or increase in any tax, duty or fee or any reduction, withdrawal or cancellation thereof.”10 This legal reality leads to two logical conclusions: firstly, that the power to make, impose or bring into effect any tax or levy is vested in the National Assembly; and secondly, that no financial burden can be placed on anyone in the form of tax or levy without express tax or fiscal legislation. Authenticating the foregoing conclusions, an erudite jurist, in the case of Peace Mass Transit Limited v. Federal Capital Territory (FCT) & 2 Ors.,11 had this to say:

Again, Section 7 – 10 of the Concurrent Legislative List provides that collection of taxes shall be prescribed by the National Assembly. I also took a look at Sections 14(2)(c) and 299 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, referred to by the Respondents' counsel in his argument.

…. I am at one with the views expressed by the learned counsel for the appellant that before the respondent can introduce any levy or tax on anybody, the validity of such an act must be authorized by the National Assembly.12 (Emphasis mine)

In a similar situation in the case of A. O. Williams v. Lagos State Development and Property Corporation,13 where the Defendant purportedly imposed a levy on the strength of a mere letter setting out the policy of the Corporation and acting under a Town Planning Regulation which stipulated a covenant to pay “outgoings of whatever description as implied in every building lease”, the Supreme Court held inter alia that the Defendant could not unilaterally and arbitrarily impose such a tax under the guise of “outgoings” unsupported by any statutory authority and that since such a charge was not otherwise payable, it was a transparent attempt to impose an illegal levy. Dispelling all contorted obscurities, the Court declared:

The rule of law is that no pecuniary burden can be imposed upon the subject by whatever name whether tax, due, rate or toll except upon a clear and distinct legal authority established by those who seek to impose the burden…. We are firmly of the opinion that … it is a transparent attempt on the part of the respondent to impose an illegal levy.14 (Emphasis mine)

4. Is the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) Handbook Subsidiary Legislation?It has been brilliantly argued, on the foundation of section 112 of the Immigration Act,15 Section 18 of the Interpretation Act16 and the ejusdem generis principle,17 that the EEL Handbook is a subsidiary legislation and that the definition of “Regulations” as encompassing “rules” and “byelaws” extends to and accommodates “handbooks”.18 As attractive as this view (of the EEL Handbook being a subsidiary legislation) looks, it is not without loopholes.

Firstly, since fruits do not hang in the air; but depend on a structural base in the form of an attachment to a tree branch for their formation and growth, the same logic applies to the EEL Handbook as a subsidiary legislation. There should be a primary or principal statute imposing the EEL to enable the EEL Handbook to flourish as a subsidiary legislation.19 The subsidiary legislation will then add workability to the provisions of the primary statute and provide details for its effective administration and implementation. It is rather surprising that the primary taxing legislation for the EEL is a “handbook” and there is no principal statute imposing the EEL and enabling the EEL Handbook. No power is ceded or delegated to the FGN or the Minister under the Constitution and/or the Immigration Act to impose the EEL in Nigeria. On this note, the EEL Handbook falls flat and does not qualify as subsidiary legislation.

Secondly, the EEL Handbook has ex facie shown that it is nothing more than a policy document directed at providing information and insights to stakeholders. This is reflected in its provision that “this handbook aims to provide information to all stakeholders on the EEL and insights into its purpose, mechanics, implications, and compliance requirements.”20 Corroboratively, the EEL Handbook has been described on the official website of the FMI as a “multi-faceted policy instrument”.21 Thus, it would be a strange, esoteric and ambitious move to elevate the EEL Handbook to the status of a subsidiary legislation. In the case of Comptroller General of Customs & Ors. v. Comptroller Abdullahi B. Gusau,22 the Supreme Court clearly pronounced that “policy documents, commonly referred to as guidelines, are not subsidiary legislations.” Consequently, the EEL Handbook can, at best, be said to be a policy instrument or an administrative document and can be likened to departmental circulars which are administrative aids but have no statutory authority and legal effect.23

Thirdly, assuming without agreeing that the EEL Handbook qualifies as a subsidiary legislation, the EEL Handbook ‘has bitten off more than it can chew'. An exercise of subsidiary legislative power must be within the four walls of the primary or principal statute that has provided for it24 and its provisions must conform with the terms of the enabling law.25 Sadly, no provision for EEL was made under the principal Act, that is, the Immigration Act.26 The EEL Handbook cannot exist at large as a subsidiary legislation intended to extend the frontiers of the Immigration Act. It is elementary law that power not vested in a body by its enabling Act cannot be vested in such a body by a subsidiary legislation to the Act.27 In this wise, transfiguring the power to make

subsidiary legislations and expanding28 it into a substantive power to make, introduce and/or impose novel taxes or levies without the consent of the legislature amounts to a breach of constitutional and/or statutory procedure29 and renders the outcome ultra vires,30 illegal,31 unconstitutional,32 null33 and void.34

Conclusively, the exercise of the power to impose the EEL by the FGN, the FMI and/or the Minister is not contemplated by the Constitution and the Immigration Act 2015 and as such, amounts to an abuse of power. In the case of Head of the Federal Military Government v. Public Service Commission of Mid-West State & Anor, Ex Parte Maclean Okoro Kubeinje,35 the Supreme Court held that “abuse of power” includes where a statutory body with limited powers assumes jurisdiction to perform an act unauthorized by law.

5. Conclusion

The imposition of taxes in Nigeria is constitutionally mandated to be done by legislation. Hence, the Executive arm of government, administrative agencies, government ministries and departments and regulatory authorities cannot unilaterally impose tax.36 From the foregoing analysis, the EEL Handbook is a mere administrative document conveying new policy guidelines by the FGN and cannot be construed as a subsidiary legislation.

Consequently, there is no legal obligation to comply with the executive-imposed EEL handed down via a Handbook until it receives the stamp and approval of the legislature. The wise

counsel of the Court of Appeal, in the case of Eti-Osa Local Government v. Mr. Rufus Jegede & Anor,37 is apposite in conclusion:

While legitimate imposition of taxes and levies is the source of funding of every tier of Government, the matter should not be allowed to degenerate into a desperate extortion, usurpation and illegitimate exploitation of the public by the said governments (of whatever tier or cadre). It should come to a stop.38

