ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As an update on our article on an Overview of the Expatriate Employment Levy in Nigeria ( https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/employee-rights-labour-relations/1437362/an-overview-of-the-expatriate-employment-levy-in-nigeria) we would like to bring to your attention that, pursuant to a press release from the Federal Ministry of Interior dated March 08, 2024, a stakeholders meeting was held to address the concerns and seek clarification on the recently launched Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL). In attendance at the meeting was the Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

During the meeting, it was duly resolved that the implementation of the policy should be put on hold pending the conclusion of the dialogue among stakeholders.

Click here to read An Overview Of The Expatriate Employment Levy In Nigeria

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.