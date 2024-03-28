We write to provide an update on the Expatriate Employee Levy Scheme ("EEL Scheme") that was introduced on 27th February 2024 by the Federal Ministry of Interior ("FMI").

On 8th March 2024, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (the "Minister") met with a delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to address the concerns and seek clarification on the EEL Scheme. It was agreed that:

The implementation of the EEL Scheme will be suspended pending further consultations with vital stakeholders.

A joint committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and other stakeholders will be set up to review the EEL Scheme.

The FMI issued a press release on 8th March 2024 in which the Minister confirmed that the implementation of the EEL Scheme has been suspended and he assured stakeholders of the FMI's willingness to engage further with them to find mutually acceptable solutions. Please see the link to the press release on the FMI's website https://interior.gov.ng/press-release/fg-addresses-stakeholders-concerns-on-expatriate-employment-levy/

We will continue to keep you informed of all developments on this matter.

