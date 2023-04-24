The World Bank has estimated that micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) represent over 95% of enterprises and account for more than 60% of employment worldwide. With limitations regarding their ability to self-protect against insolvency risk, their susceptibility to systemic demand and supply shocks, their limited capital reserves and their level of debt overhang, MSMEs are in a vulnerable predicament as government fiscal and insolvency relief measures are wound back and the world endures difficult economic circumstances and tightened monetary policy measures.

