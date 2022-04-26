Introduction

Exploitative practices has always been the subject of animated discussions within the local and the international labour community. Indeed, several Nigerian legislation, especially the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 Constitution) and the Labour Act,1 (LA) prohibit or lean against such unfair or anti-labour arrangements.2 Undeniably, non-standard work arrangements (NSWAs),3 especially casual employment (CE),4 are often perceived as 'exploitative tools' of employers, by potentially sidestepping more beneficial pro-employee contractual obligations. Depending on geography or jurisdiction, this perception can be poignant or otherwise, given the relevant factual context, vis-a-vis the applicable regulatory framework.

In Nigeria - as in many other emerging economies - NSWAs can be incidences of economic pressure arising from underlying socio-economic factors, high level of unemployment and the general 'power imbalance' between employers and prospective 'employees'. Thus, many stakeholders constantly demand better working conditions and stronger pro-labour regulatory framework. It is in this light that the Nigerian Senate (the Senate) recently considered passing "The Prohibition of Casualisation Bill 2020" (the PCB), which according to its long title, seeks: "to provide for the prohibition of casualisation in all forms of employment in the private and public sector in Nigeria and for related matters therewith".5

Given its prevalence, CE has become firmly ensconced in the forefront of labour discourse, especially as it is also not totally without benefits, even to workers. Furthermore, it is not constructive to view CE with an insular lens for the purposes of any discourse; to achieve results, its many underpinning issues also deserve attention.

Against this background, this article attempts a critical analysis of CE in Nigeria, against the contextual linkages of applicable legal regulatory framework, the compelling socio-economic realities whilst proffering thoughts on how it could be enhanced and better utilised towards optimising the human capital factor of production for all parties' benefit.

Concept Analysis: Flipping the Coin of Casual Employment in Nigeria

CE is typically a form of NSWA characterised by informality, insecurity, contingency and falling short of traditional employment standards.6 Generally, under CE, casual workers fare poorly regarding entitlements or rights relative to their peers in 'permanent' or 'regular' employment.

Despite its long existence, there is no standard definition of CE. According to some learned authors, "In Ogunyale & Ors. v. Gbolahan (2013) 30 NLLR (Pt. 85) 49, the [National Industrial Court] NIC held that the term 'casual worker' though a fact or reality in workplace... the Nigerian labour law does not mention it."7

According to a commentator:

"Definitions of casual employment are often a site of confusion and controversy, marked by conflicts between vernacular, regulatory and contractual meanings. It is only necessary to note that the everyday understanding of casual is a form of employment in which the worker is deprived of many rights and benefits including lack of paid entitlements such as annual leave, paid sick leave, paid public holidays, notice of dismissal and redundancy pay. It is a form of employment that can be regarded as largely unprotected because it misses out on many types of social protection developed for permanent employees."8

Another writer that attempted to describe CE with precision, stated:

"Casualisation is a term used in Nigeria to describe work arrangements that are characterised by bad work conditions like job insecurity, low wages, and lack of employment benefits that accrue to regular employees as well as the right to organise and collective bargaining. In addition, workers in this form of work arrangement can be dismissed at any time without notice and are not entitled to redundancy pay. Hence it is an unprotected form of employment because it does not enjoy the statutory protection available to permanent employees (Labour Act)."9

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO): "Casual work is the engagement of workers on a very short-term or on an occasional and intermittent basis, often for a specific number of hours, days or weeks, in return for a wage set by the terms of the daily or periodic work agreement."10

The Court of Appeal (CoA) in Owena Mass Transportation Co. Ltd. v. Okonogbo11 described the practice thus:

"Traditionally, casual labour refers to work conducted for defined periods and during peak business periods...casual jobs are commonly understood as jobs that attract an hourly rate pay but very few of other rights and benefits, such as the right to notice, the right to severance pay and most forms of paid leave."

It bears emphasis that NSWA is by no means limited to CE; diverse categories includes: temporary employment,12 part-time work,13 on-call engagement,14 loan staffing,15 outsourcing services,16 and disguised employment.17 These categories of NSWA manifest in different dimensions in different jurisdictions.18

Many anti-CE advocates - especially trade unions - do so vehemently, based on perceived disadvantages (which apart from those previously mentioned), include: low and irregular earnings, lack of statutory backing or regulatory control, absence of employment rights and benefits enjoyed by regular employees, employees' vulnerability to unilateral changes in work schedules or engagement terms (by the employer), infraction of workers' right to unionise, lack of entitlement to notices such as termination notice, notice of change of employment terms and other requisite notices that affect the employment relationship. The oft painted picture is that under CE, workers are not as valued as the most critical factor of production. For obvious reasons, the disadvantages are more amplified in developing countries.

To some proponents, the CE coin also has a positive side: CE helps to reduce labour costs. Sometimes CE may not be as bad as it seems, because casual workers may not necessarily get lower basic pay than their counterparts in permanent employment, offering same services. The difference could be because casual workers are not entitled to benefits or incentives such as paid holidays or leave (sick leave, annual leave, maternity/paternity leave etc.), redundancy pay, health insurance, performance bonuses and terminal payments in whatever shape.

Also, CE provides businesses (and sometimes workers) with flexibility; hence it has been noted that "...casual work is the price paid for flexibility and for prosperity in a modern economy."19 Thus, CE can enable employers to rapidly restructure staffing levels to match fluctuating business demands. Casual employees also have the liberty to accept or turn down work, as they deem fit and appropriate for their personal circumstances.20 CE is therefore particularly advantageous to some categories of workers who do not have capacity, or prefer not to, work full-time.21

Because CE is characterised with informality and potentially less statutory flavour, parties enjoy greater ease of engagement and disengagement.22 Thus, either party can terminate the employment at any time as their peculiar natural, social, or economic situations may demand, with nil or limited risk exposure.23 This to a large extent affords both parties, especially the employees, a reasonable measure of control over their work life. Incidentally, various studies have shown that a balanced and less regulated lifestyle enhances employees' morale, productivity and commitment.24

Further, CE facilitates administrative convenience and avoidance of management risks. In other words, rigidity, standardisation and bureaucracy associated with management of human capital will be minimal. CE may provide a test run scenario to guage personnel performance on the job, before they are offered permanent employment. It may also help to retain valued employees who may not be able or willing to work under the formalities of traditional employment arrangement.

Considering the aforementioned benefits, CE may not be as harsh as it is often spoken of. Besides, labour exploitation which is the foundational ill engendering the clamour against CE, is clearly not pioneered by CE; this shall be expounded hereunder.

Prohibition of CE vis-à-vis Nigeria's Labour Market/Economic Reality

High rate of unemployment and underemployment is probably the most significant factor that gives room for some employers/recruiters to take advantage of the saturated labour market, thereby promoting NSWAs and CE.25 Despite Nigeria's enormous potential and relatively good access to skills, capital and technology, her socio-economic indices remain quite unimpressive, giving rise to widespread poverty, job scarcity and insecurity, incessant inflation and economic underdevelopment which negatively impact on employment standard and influence the realities in the labour market. Hence, CE is a multifaceted phenomenon which has emerged as a consequence of diverse predominant problems.

According to the World Bank: "inequality, in terms of income and opportunities, remains high and has adversely affected poverty reduction. The lack of job opportunities is at the core of the high poverty levels, regional inequality, and social and political unrest. High inflation has also taken a toll on household's welfare and high prices ..."26 This further explains that CE is a product of continuing national dysfunctionalities. In this light, it is pertinent to ask whether statutory prohibition of CE would suffice to eradicate the perceived associated abnormalities? The answer to this question may well be in the negative.

There is no gainsaying that CE has spread its tentacles to virtually all sectors of the economy; small, medium businesses and even big corporates engage casual employees, which has more recently witnessed higher numbers of degree holders.27 In the view of a writer:

"Employers in Nigeria are increasingly filling positions in their organisations, which ought to be permanent, with casual employees. In the past, casual work arrangement was predominantly for unskilled workers especially in the construction industry. However, at present, both skilled and unskilled persons are engaged as casual workers in the informal sector and even the organised private and public sectors of the economy."28

Arguably, the endemicity of CE is attributable to statutory lags and generally, the unabating impact of socio-economic challenges to both employers and employees. Worsening economic circumstances and increasing poverty rate will compel an average jobseeker to settle for whatever is available to earn some income. Likewise, start-ups, will seek to keep labour costs low, after incurring some high variable costs to generate power, improve on security, and construct enabling infrastructures which ordinarily should be provided by government to the public.

According to the US Department of State: "Nigeria's underdeveloped power sector remains a bottleneck to broad-based economic development... forcing most businesses to generate much of their own electricity."29 Undoubtedly, "Energy remains a big infrastructural challenge in Nigeria, with its deficit-increasing operational cost for start-ups and reducing their survival rate...firms are taking out huge budgets to buy new generators, with SMEs the worst hit."30 It is undoubted that stable power supply is only one of many critical inputs for business survival in Nigeria. Other factors like inflation, volatility of foreign exchange rate, etc. also constitute threats to the survival of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Likewise, challenges like lack of finances, insecurity and civil unrest, cultural biases, government policy flip flops, etc. may also hinder some businesses from thriving, hence compelling the need to engage some employees on NSWA basis, especially at their nascent beginning.

Some employers and employees prefer CE and the premium that comes with it. Aside that CE is resource conserving for employers, several studies have shown that no matter the industry, flexibility is incredibly important to employees' motivation and satisfaction;31 likewise autonomy.32 It is trite that the shape of workforce continues to change rapidly over recent decades due to more dynamism, heavy reliance on technology, globalisation, etc. These emerging changes have profound impact on corporations and employment relationships. Interestingly, things are done faster and work structure can be made less complicated. On this note, some employers and employees now find it necessary to lessen contract formalities and increase flexibility. In addition, some employees who do not enjoy monotonous tasks may prefer to stay on different jobs per time to beat more challenges, remain engaged and enhance their skills. CE may as well be an overpass into full-time employment.

In light of the foregoing, while the legislature bothers with labour arrangements to protect workers due to their uneven leverage, caution should be taken for such protection not to become a deterrent with stifling effect or a clog in the wheel of business to hinder investment.

It is noteworthy that the perception for or against CE depends on individual's understanding of nature of standard work, work-life values, life circumstances, demands and peculiar needs, and other job satisfaction components. Also, employees in CEs can elect to accept or refuse the engagement when offered;33 albeit it must be acknowledged that majority of casual workers in Nigeria are constrained, due to external factors beyond their control. To worsen the situation, non-regulation of CE has obviously reflected in its many downsides, including widespread abuse.

Comparative Lenses: CE in Some Jurisdictions

As previously noted, CE is a global phenomenon; but manifests with national flavours based on local regulatory context and circumstances. Accordingly, we examine developments in some developed and emerging markets below to highlight some common threads, as well as peculiarities. Essentially, many countries are positively trying to transcend traditional formalities of employment, to regulating CE.

i. The United States of America (USA)

A recent publication by reported that employment figures between 2000 and 2019 have been sporadic; hence, the averagely long tenure of temporary and contract employees.34 In the USA, temporary and contract employment amounted approximately to 16 million in 2019; even prior to this time, contingent employment (a term synonymous with CE), had been prevalent in several major sectors of the economy.35

The USA has both Federal and State legislation for protection of employees. Some of the former include: Occupational Safety and Health Act 1970 (OSHA), creating several specific safety provisions, including industry-specific guidelines for jobs relating to construction, maritime sector, and agriculture; Fair Labor Standards Act 1938 (FLSA), which established minimum wage, overtime pay eligibility and child labor standards affecting full-time and part-time workers in both public and private sectors, to protect them from unfair pay practices; and Family and Medical Leave Act 1993 (FMLA), which affords eligible employees opportunity to take 12 weeks unpaid leave per year, if they so decide, for healthy work-life balance.36 Unlike federal laws, States' labour and employment law vary from State to State.

All these laws contain provisions that safeguard the interests and rights of various categories of employees, including contingent workers. For instance, based on a concern that some employers may use temporary workers to avoid meeting or complying with statutory obligations, OSHA recommends that temporary staffing agencies and the host employers set out their respective responsibilities for compliance with applicable OSHA standards in their contract.37 Although the extent of responsibilities of staffing agencies and host employers under the law is dependent on the specific facts of each case, both are jointly responsible for maintaining a safe work environment for temporary workers.38

ii. Australia

Australia has also experienced high casualisation rate: the use of casual employees reportedly grew between early 1980s to mid-1990s, from around 13% to 24%.39 The high proportion of CE continued to fluctuate in each State as influenced by differences in industries, size of firms, method of setting pay, employees' age and several other factors.40 Amidst this, rather than eradicate CE, the Australian Parliament enacted the Fair Work Act No. 28 of 200941 and the recent amendment thereto - the Fair Work Amendment (Supporting Australia's Jobs and Economic Recovery) Act, (No. 25) 2021.42 These now govern employment relationships in Australia and regulate CE, thereby creating greater certainty for both the employers and employees.

Thus, CE now forms a very specific category of employment. Amongst several significant provisions regulating labour practices, section 15A(1), FWA 2021 defined "casual employee" as a person who accepts an employment offer with no firm advance commitment to continuing and indefinite work according to an agreed pattern of work.43 Further, Section 15A(2) provides for factors to be considered in determining whether a person is indeed a casual employee. FWA 2021 also provides for "casual conversion" by requiring employers, except small business employers, to convert casual employees' engagement to permanent employment within 21 days after the end of the 12 month of casual engagement, upon fulfilling certain stipulated eligibility requirements.44

Casual employees, under section 66F have residual rights to request casual conversion. In addition, employers are also required to give casual employees "Casual Employment Information Statement" before, or soon after they begin, the job.45 This statement containing information on the rights of casual employees will certainly help then ascertain their rights and entitlements.

Without doubt, the statutory advancement to CE in Australia is admirable and worthy of emulation in Nigeria Thus, the FWA significantly demonstrates that regulatory changes to the employment system must march in synchronicity with developments in the labour market place, otherwise the law will lag behind, to workers' detriment.

iii. Africa

"In Africa, the structure of employment continues to stand in sharp contrast to that in much of the rest of the world. Africa remains characterized by limited wage employment, high informality..."46 Casual workers typically enjoy little or no legal protection as most regulatory frameworks do not find CE worthy of any recognition, despite its proliferation over the years. Consequently, employers take a selfish view of employees' rights with minimal regulatory deterrence. Obviously, major threat is posed to employees' protection in the labour markets across Africa, especially in countries with unstable or 'poor' economies.

Virtually all African countries have a traceable record of surge in CE rate at one time or the other. Reportedly, in Mali and Zimbabwe, casual work accounts for over 35% of all wage employment. In Kenya, CE increased nearly twofold between 2001 and 2011 to more than 30 per cent,47 while regular wage employment witnessed a decline from 21% to 13% of total employment. Uganda had the overall share of CE at 13.7% in 2011 and South Africa and Morocco continued to experience increasing casualisation amongst other forms of NSWA. While CE is still being vehemently fought against, few States have come to terms with this atypical work structure by ratifying or domesticating international standards and providing legislative recognition and regulations.

In South Africa, where the current labour market still has many forms of employment relations that differ from full-time employment, there has been a deliberate extension of labour rights to non-standard workers in the context of South African labour laws and the international framework.48 As far back as 1996, in response to global social trend, the ILO sponsored South African Labour Flexibility Survey (SALFS) was conducted; thereafter, there was the "flexibility debate" on the appropriate regulatory regime for the upward temporary and casual work trend. Consequently, South Africa adopted "regulated flexibility" through progressive legislative framework.49

Uganda also has statutory instrument(s) recognising and/or protecting casual employees. Section 2 Employment Act 2006 defines "casual employee" as "a person who works on a daily or hourly basis where payment of wages is due at the completion of each day's work." By virtue of Part VII, The Employment Regulations 2011 casual employees are further recognised as 'Special Categories of Employees' and specifically protected under sections 39 - 42 of the Regulations.50

Conclusion

It is obvious that existing Nigerian labour legislation were drafted primarily to regulate and protect employees in the traditional full-time employment paradigm; they contain no provision for recognition of CE or protection of casual employees, despite the significant percentages of casual workers in Nigeria.51 Unsurprisingly, there has been multifarous initiatives and anti-CE advocacy by legislators, labour unions or activists, respectively.52 The unfortunate reality though, is that CE has continued to thrive even in the modern Nigerian labour system.

However, in recognition of current business realities, we believe that categories of jobs that do not conform strictly with formalities or traditions supported by the existing laws need not be prohibited or viewed with disfavour. Rather, they should be regulated in their own class; for example collective bargaining with labour unions can recognise CE, and build architecture to protect the rights of casual workers. This should be accompanied by sensitisation programmes or trainings for relevant stakeholders with a view to give these 'informal' work arrangements, positive outlook.

As earlier mentioned, a fraction of casual workers desire CE as a matter of choice and for the associated benefits. Likewise, some start-up employers genuinely require casual arrangements at the business' nascent stage, before attaining a firm footing in their respective industries. In order not to demoralise this category of employers or demotivate the said class of employees,53 it is recommended that the proper focus should be on regulating CE, rather than prohibiting or criminalising it. Such regulation should contain specific provisions stipulating the rights, entitlements and protection for casual employees.

Taking the innovative approach in Australia for instance, the FWA engendered acceptance of CE as a category of employment and extensive statutory protection were afforded casual employees. In like manner, Nigeria could establish eligibility threshold for casual employees and prescribe criteria for employers to be permitted to engage casual employees; with exemptions and restrictions in terms of sector and number of years in operation, for any business to engage casual employees. This will be helpful to start-ups, who can also utilise a suite of tools (such as sweat equity) to engender long term employee commitment, as alternative to intensive cash labour spend. Also, conversion to permanent employment should be mandated after a not-too-long period of casual work, unless otherwise preferred by the employee.

There is need to amend otiose Nigerian labour legislation to match up with current trends and demands. CE and its variants ought to be flexible work arrangements that is not 'slavish' in any way; regulatory requirements should provide directly for CE and other forms of NSWA with specific regulatory demands, qualifications and restrictions. Some existing statutory provisions should be firmly enforced in favour of casual workers and case law principles may be adapted in the reformed legislations.

For example, the CoA stated in Owena's case (supra) that given the pitfalls and disadvantages of CE, "employee must be informed...from the onset that he/she is being employed as casual employee to make an informed decision..." Laudably, the NIC in Patovilki Industrial Planners Ltd v. National Union of Hotels and Personal Services Workers54 validated the position that both permanent and temporary or casual workers have right to form and join a trade union, pursuant to section 1 Trade Unions Act.55

Further, making every category of work qualify as "decent work" (within the context of ILO's Decent Work Agenda (DWA))56 should be prioritised. The DWA acknowledges that contract forms and work structure vary and thus: "the goal is not to make all work standard, but rather to make all work decent."57

Whilst fine-tuning the regulatory frameworks, we have to evaluate the prevailing economic, social and institutional deficiencies enabling CE to thrive negatively. First, increasing poverty and unemployment rate would constitute major obstacle to achieving DWA goals. Workers who are desperate for survival will definitely be constrained to trade their employment rights and entitlements. In fact, if CE is prohibited and criminalised today, the likelihood is high that the already troublesome number of unemployed population will skyrocket, leading to higher rate of poverty.58

On this note, as we think about employees who must earn a decent wage, so must we think about entrepreneurs whose risk taking is necessary to create jobs for the teeming labour market. In the absence of institutional support, and considering that failure of their businesses could result in bankruptcy, it is prudent for them to consider options to managing their labour costs, especially in their start-up phase when businesses typically run the highest risk of failure.

Conclusively, the years ahead will undoubtedly bring more new changes but the dependence on work for individual's livelihood and national economic sustenance will not change. It is therefore incumbent on government and stakeholders in the labour market to pay attention to all work arrangements (both standard and non-standard) and focus on eliminating the intrinsic challenges that trigger negative labour practices.

