There is no doubt that a major challenge faced by most consumers is how to enforce their rights when they perceive a supplier has wronged them. For some consumers, they do not even know their rights and are not aware that the law contains provisions to remedy these rights when infringed upon. This discourse seeks to discuss the diverse rights of consumers as enshrined in the FCCPA viz-a-viz the decision in the case of Patrick Chukwuma v. Peace Mass Transit Limited.

Recently, in what appears to be a groundbreaking judgement delivered by Hon. Justice C. O. Ajah of the High Court of Enugu State, the Court declared the "no refund policy" as illegal and null and void, based on the provisions of sections 120, 104, 129 (1) (a) and (b) (iii) of the FCCPA, 2018.

