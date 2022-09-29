ARTICLE

Nigeria: What I Ordered vs What I Got | Talking Legal With The Trusted Advisors (Video)

It has become a comical trend online when people post pictures of things they ordered on online stores and put them side by side with what was delivered to them and both pictures look nothing alike or one looks like a very substandard version of the displayed product.

We explored a legal position to this conversation and discussed the rights of the buyer and the seller when cases like this comes up.

Expectation vs Reality, knowing rights as a buyer.

