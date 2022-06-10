Fly-Safe, an airline company, desires seamless online payments for its customers. It engages Swift-Pay, a Payment Service Provider ("PSP"), to make this happen. Swift Pay integrates into Fly-Safe's online platform, and is now responsible for processing Fly-Safe's transactions with its customers.

Omoyeni, based in Lagos, has been looking forward to visiting her family in Abuja for the Christmas holidays. She buys a tick from Fly-Safe in October, using Swift-Pay's payment gateway. In November, the cost of jet fuel is at an all-time high. Weeks after, things are not looking up; the increasing cost of jet fuel and foreign exchange are plaguing the operations of airline operators. The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) makes an announcement – all domestic flight operations will be suspended.

