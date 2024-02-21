The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has recently published a Guidance Notice on the filing of Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns (CAR). In view of the new cycle of CAR filing, which will commence in 2024, the guidance notice provides Data Controllers and Data Processors with the opportunity to demonstrate accountability and also comply with one of the compliance metrics required to be included on the National Data Protection Programme (NaDPAP) Whitelist.

The guidance notice touches on six (6) main points, these are:

Reliance on the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) for Filing CAR:

The notice reiterates that the NDPR still subsists and has advised Data Controllers and Processors to rely on the provisions of the NDPR in filing their CAR. Specifically, the provisions of Article 4.1 (5 and 7), which provide for the conduct and filing of audit reports annually. The Role of Data Compliance Organisations (DPCO):

It advises DPCOs to offer practical trainings to Data Protection Officers (DPOs), the trainings will entitle DPOs to Continuous Professional Development credits. It further mandates DPCO's to notify clients and prospective clients of the Guidance Notice.

Contributor - Emmanuel Ido – Associate

